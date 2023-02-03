Who we would've nominated for the 2023 Oscars

click to enlarge Photo via A24 Everything Everywhere All at Once might come up a few times in this piece...

Best Picture



for the best films of 2022. As per usual, there were plenty of deserving entries, a few head-scratching ones, and plenty of movies that got completely left out in the cold.With that in mind, I'll once again partake in my yearly tradition of sharing my own picks for what should've been nominated in some of the biggest categories. Whether it's a genre getting ignored or performances being ignored for certain reasons, there's plenty of fodder. I'll limit this to theatrical releases that could've been eligible for the awards (streaming gems, and evenwould be up for some of the golden statues if I had my druthers), and point out that I haven't seenmovie that was released in 2022 (though I've seen around 80, and you can see my full list at Letterboxd ).Here's who would've been my ideal Oscars nominees:(My choice for winner*)To be blunt, Best Picture is the category I think the Oscars got the most wrong this year. For starters,is one of the five worst movies I saw all year, not among the ten best. The abysmal color grading onbasically disqualifies it in my view, and I've still yet to get on board with thefranchise. But at least they got(the best film of 2022) andcorrectly in there.In terms of actual realistic snubs, the exclusion of the Indian epicand theKorean slow-burnin favor of including the genericspeaks to the Academy's taste in international features being wildly off. It's great thatgot nominated for Best Animated Feature, but its abundant warm heart deserved a shot at the top prize, too. And while the sleek mature comedy ofand the small-scale sci-fi ofnever had a shot at a nomination, that's only because of Oscar norms and studio priorities, not quality.

Best Director

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Martin McDonagh (Ruben Östlund (Steven Spielberg (Todd Field (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert ()*Dean Fleischer Camp (Joseph Kosinski (Kogonada (S. S. Rajamouli (Outside of The Daniels, this year's actual directing nominees feel incredibly straightforward. A bunch of familiar names for cinephiles, ones who managed to coax plenty of human drama out of their films.I guess I like to reward directors who make great movies while also putting things on the screen that I feel are unlike what I've seen before. Things like action and music sequences Rajamouli crafted in. Things like the adorable stop-motion majesty Fleischer Camp'sThings like the heart-pounding aerial thrills Kosinski captured in. Things like the contemplative robots in Kogonada's. And, of course, pretty much everything in

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)Bill Nighy (Living)Brendan Fraser (The Whale)Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)Paul Mescal (Aftersun)Brendan Fraser (Colin Farrell ()*John Hamm (Paul Mescal (Ram Charan (Credit the Academy for actually including Mescal's subtle turn as a depressed dad among their nominees. I'm a bit tired of so many people getting nominated for doing musician impressions though (sorry, Butler).On the opposite end of the rock biopic over-saturation among acting awards, the Oscars still don't seem to recognize that acting performances not in English can be superb (it's still a joke none of'sperformances were recognized). To that end, either of the leads ofcould be up for Best Actor, but I gave the nod to Charan, as his character had more internal struggles to wrestle with and convey. And comedic performances always get shafted, but Hamm is so jovial and effortless in

Best Actress

Ana de Armas (Andrea Riseborough (Cat Blanchet (Michelle Williams (Michelle Yeoh (Cate Blanchet ()*Florence Pugh (Joséphine Sanz (Michelle Yeoh ()*Rooney Mara (To be frank, I didn't seebecauseI know said it was beyond horrible. And I haven't seenbecauseseen(it literally got nominated because of screenings at celebrity Hollywood parties ).While Mara might not be the most dramatic member of the titular women who talk, that movie doesn't work at all without her understated graceful hand leading the way. Sanz delivered the best child acting performance of the year, butbeing an early-in-the-year quiet French drama meant it wasn't Oscar bait. And while people took plenty of potshots at(many of them justified), none of that fell on the feet of Pugh, who gave it her all even when things took a turn for the absurd.There was thankfully never any doubt that by far the two best lead actress performances of the year — Blanchet and Yeoh — were going to be nominated, and it's a lock that one of the two will win the award.

Best Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan (Brendan Gleeson (Brian Tyree Henry (Judd Hirsch (Ke Huy Quan (Christian Bale (Ke Huy Quan ()*Justin H. Min (Pedro Pascal (Steven Yeun (My general take on the supporting categories is this: Which performances bynon-leads actually bumped my enjoyment of the film up by significant notches? To that end, it's hard for me to wrap my brain around Gleeson being a supporting actor in, hence his exclusion (even though Gleeson is great, I'm gonna be quite upset if he beat Quan's tour-de-force performance when it comes time to hand out the awards).While their movies weren't that good, Bale acted his tail off inas the vicious Gorr and Pascal was an absolute delight as he tried to buddy up with Nicolas Cage in. Either film would've been D.O.A. without them. Yeun's turn in the secondary storyline ofwas far more interesting than the main plot. And as the titular Yang, Min convincingly managed to play a robot trying to find meaning for existence in his memories.

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Hong Chau (Jamie Lee Curtis (Kerry Condon (Stephanie Hsu (Charlbi Dean (Keke Palmer (Kerry Condon ()*Lashana Lynch (Stephanie Hsu (Despite not lining up, this might be the one category I don't need to quibble about. All the nominated performances are worthy, especially Condon and Hsu!There just happened to be other deserving candidates I prefermore. Lynch, who was also great in, added the needed energetic zest to cut through the sometimes slightly overly-serious tone ofwas shut out of the Oscars and Palmer's snappy performance as Em was the biggest snub of the lot. And while the movie itself was inconsistent, the late Dean with her aloof influencer veneer really helped underscore the class dynamics of

Best Cinematography

(James Friend)(Darius Khondji)(Mandy Walker)(Roger Deakins)(Florian Hoffmeister)(Roger Deakins)(Larkin Seiple)(Jarin Blaschke)(K.K. Senthil Kumar)(Claudio Miranda)*Really baffled that the candy spectacle that isand the thrilling aerial displays ofgot shut out here, as they are far and away my top two choices in the category. And that's even after saying there arethree spectacle scenes inthat are better than everything in, andcombined.

Best Production Design

(Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper)(Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole)(Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino)(Catherin Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn)(Rick Carter & Karen O'Hara)(Katie Byron)(Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn)(Jason Kisvarday)*(Mark Friedberg & Robert Pyzocha)(Craig Lathrop)It's hard for me to get on board with the production design in mostly CGI movies () andwar movie (). Much like Florence Pugh,'s shortcomings haveto do with the superb production design, which tackles a similar time period asto a much more effective degree. The island glitz ofand the Nordic muck offall on the opposite ends of the spectrum, but serve as the strongest element in each film.

Best Original Screenplay

(Martin McDonagh)(Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheiner)(Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner)(Todd Field)(Ruben Östlund)(Martin McDonagh)(Park Chan-wook & Chung Seo-kyung)(Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)*(S. S. Rajamouli & Vijayendra Prasad)(Todd Field)' utter lack of subtlety in the script turned me off of the film, whiledidn't elevate past most coming-of-age fare. On the other hand, the tonal changes inand the unraveling inwon't leave my brain anytime soon. But again, I'm not terrified by movies written in other languages.

Best Adapted Screenplay

(Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell)(Rian Johnson)(Kazuo Ishiguro)(Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks)(Sarah Polley)(Kogonada)*(Greg Mottola & Zev Borow)(Jenny Slate, Elisabeth Holm, Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley)(Samuel D. Hunter)(Sarah Polley)The detailed sci-fi philosophy of, the sharp comedic tone of, and the harrowing (admittedly theatrical) struggles ofare far more impressive than the bland storytelling ofHonestly,being nominated feels like a prank. That script is so, so, so dumb and the amazing thing is that the film works in spite of that. But oh well...