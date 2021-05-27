Why a massive state backlog is making Spokane's COVID-19 case count look worse than it is

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Spokane Regional Health District doesn't report new cases the same way the state does

Practically, the backlog matters because case rates have been tied to reopening decisions. If it turns out there were a lot more cases than we thought there were at the time, then those decisions may have been based on bad information.



The state health department says that it can't say whether reopening decisions would have been different if the cases were reported at the time. In fact, they haven't really tried to find out if the metrics would have led to another decision.



"We explicitly do not go back and recalculate reopening measures or other metrics like that, after the event," Grant says. "We use the best data we have available at the time, and that, ultimately, is what we base our decisions on."

If you follow new cases from the Spokane Regional Health District, however, it looks like those cases are all happening since Friday.



That's where it's important to understand the different ways the health district reports cases compared to the state.



The local health district, however, shows cases based on when it's reported to them that there's a new case. So the person who went and got tested Tuesday might be counted as a new Friday case if that's when the regional health district learns of the positive result.



And for this backlog in cases, it really skews the data. Since the state is just now notifying the local health district of positive cases from December, the health district is including that in the new reported case count from this week.



"Local health departments make their own decisions about how to manage and share their surveillance data," Grant says.



Grant says it's not uncommon for there to be a delay between when cases come back positive and when it's reported to the local health district. It's just that this time, the backlog is on a larger scale.



"This is more cases that we've found in a delayed fashion than I have generally seen in other situations, yes," Grant says. "And it's impacting several counties more than others, so it's more noticeable. More frequently, those situations are smaller numbers of cases, or spread out across the state, or across many states."