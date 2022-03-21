Working it Out

What if a magic pill was available to you, free of charge, that would benefit every aspect of your physical, mental and emotional well-being? Would you take it? I'm betting most of us would. So why do CDC statistics show that just 53 percent of American adults are getting enough physical aerobic activity? Fitness is actually a complex issue, as Seth Sommerfeld explores in "The Enigma of Exercise" (page 10), but there are things we can do individually, and as a culture, to get moving.

In our Home section, Carrie Scozzaro checks in with some of the most practical-minded, creative artists in the region: woodworkers. From the carefully intricate cuts of CJ Morrison's wall hangings to the elegantly subtle curves of a chair by Dan McGrew to the witty work of the Cody Schuler, woodworkers are carving out a lasting regional legacy in the Inland Northwest (page 26).

With home prices continuing to climb, it's more important than ever to make the most of every one of those expensive square feet. In our feature on a designer's favorite space, "Smooth Transition" (page 22), Spokane designer Carter Crandall of Blythe Designs shares a recent project that reclaimed a puzzling, under-used space, and she offers some tips on finding — and maximizing — idle extra square footage in your own home.

And in the Food section we visit Bark, A Rescue Pub (page 40) for a master class from chef Kayleigh Wytcherley in the use of the versatile, umami-loaded mushroom.

Cheers!

Carter Crandall of Blythe Interiors transformed an underused space into a multifunctional highlight

By Carrie Scozzaro

This home's front entry felt cramped thanks to a closed-off room that also lacked function. Designer Carter Crandall opened up the space to the rest of the main floor and created a welcoming sitting area with easy flow to the rest of the house.

Local woodworkers share their fascination with this enduring, versatile and beautiful material

By Carrie Scozzaro

Cody Schuler's woodwork combines attention to time-honored joinery techniques and finishes, but also inspiration from the wood itself.

Dianne Sherman enjoys exploring creativity - her own and her clients' - in her reclaimed detached garage studio

By Carrie Scozzaro

At the Jundt Museum, Britta Keller Arendt is on a mission to make art accessible — not just to the Spokane community, but also to the whole world

By Madison Pearson

In the vault in Gonzaga's Jundt Museum, Britta Keller Arendt stands near rows of hanging racks storing art that's not on display to the public.
Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.
