ART | FIRST FRIDAY 

click to enlarge Ildiko Kalapac's sculpture is on display at the Spokane YWCA.

The final First Friday event of 2016 includes a special event to unveil and dedicate a new sculpture commemorating and honoring women and children who are survivors of domestic violence. Commissioned by Spokane philanthropist and YWCA Spokane supporter Debra Garrett, the cast bronze statue by Spokane-based, Hungarian-born artist Ildikó Kalapács is titled Refuge. Depicting a woman and her two children walking through a doorway, surrounded by the inscription "enter here for peace," the piece was recently installed near the entrance of the YWCA's Alternatives to Domestic Violence Program. Other local artists are displaying their work at Friday's unveiling, from 5-7:30 pm at 930 N. Monroe; all art honors and acknowledges women.

Auntie's Bookstore, 402 W. Main

3 Minute Mic w/ Darrien Mack, 8-9:30

All You Can Ink, 9 S. Howard

Paintings by Jasen Hansen

Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone

"Paper Play" by Keiko Von Holt

Barili Cellars, 608 W. Second

Photos by Kent Henderson; music by the Jazz Project

Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad

Pieces from the MAC's [email protected] program

ben GALLERY, 1033 W. First, Suite H

Grand opening of Ben Joyce's gallery

Bistango, 108 N. Post

Music by Ron Greene

Bozzi Gallery, 221 N. Wall

Gallery grand reopening feat. various artists

Boutique Bleu, 1184 W. Summit Pkwy.

Acrylics and textiles by Vicky Cavin

Core Pilates and Wellness, 1230 W. Summit Pkwy.

Artisan jewelry by Lisa Katz

Cougar Crest Estate Tasting Room, 8 N. Post

Art by Amy Charbonneau; music by Alchemy

Craftsman Cellars, 1194 W. Summit Pkwy.

Watercolors by Betty Bradley; music by Wyatt Wood

Garageland, 230 W. Riverside

La Resistance's under $100 holiday show feat. various artists

Hills Restaurant, 401 W. Main

Music by Front Porch Trio, from 6-9 pm

Iron Goat Brewing, 1302 W. Second

Paintings by Linnea Tobias

Keith Powell Studio & Gallery, 123 E. Second

Art by Keith Powell, Lisa Waddle and Kristen Harvey

Kendall Yards Welcome Center, 1335 W. Summit Pkwy.

Artisan Festival, feat. various artists, from 4-8 pm

Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, 115 S. Adams

Exhibition by Rebekah Wilkins-Pepiton

Kress Gallery, 808 W. Main, third floor

Work by students in SFCC's Fine Arts and Photography programs

Liberty Ciderworks, 164 S. Washington

Oil pastels by David Wang

Marmot Art Space, 1206 W. Summit Pkwy.

Holiday Small Works Show

Mom's Custom Tattoo, 1226 W. Summit Pkwy.

Taxidermy/mixed-media by Anji Marth

Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First

Art by Neicy Frey, wine tasting and open house

Nodland Cellars, 926 W. Sprague

Brent Edstrom and Dan Keberle

The Philanthropy Center, 1020 W. Riverside

Second annual live Native Art Auction

Robert Karl Cellars, 115 W. Pacific

Watercolors by Gail Johannes

Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main

Small Works Sale feat. various artists

Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main

Big Bing Theory, art by Megan Martens-Haworth, Kelly Ranck and Spokane Montessori students

Spokane Startup Central, 610 W. Second

Art by Collin Muncey; music by Jon Lossing

T's Lounge, 703 N. Monroe

Art and music by the Keep Green Trio

Trackside Studio Ceramic Gallery, 115 S. Adams

"Cup of Joy" feat. 30+ artists

V du V Wines, 12 S. Scott

Paintings by Ellen Blaschke; music by Crushpad

Vino! A Wine Shop, 222 S. Washington

"Wall Works" by Jim Kolva

William Grant Gallery, 1188 W. Summit Pkwy.

Sculpture by Liz Bishop