ART | FIRST FRIDAY 

The final First Friday event of 2016 includes a special event to unveil and dedicate a new sculpture commemorating and honoring women and children who are survivors of domestic violence. Commissioned by Spokane philanthropist and YWCA Spokane supporter Debra Garrett, the cast bronze statue by Spokane-based, Hungarian-born artist Ildikó Kalapács is titled Refuge. Depicting a woman and her two children walking through a doorway, surrounded by the inscription "enter here for peace," the piece was recently installed near the entrance of the YWCA's Alternatives to Domestic Violence Program. Other local artists are displaying their work at Friday's unveiling, from 5-7:30 pm at 930 N. Monroe; all art honors and acknowledges women.
Auntie's Bookstore, 402 W. Main
3 Minute Mic w/ Darrien Mack, 8-9:30
All You Can Ink, 9 S. Howard
Paintings by Jasen Hansen
Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone
"Paper Play" by Keiko Von Holt
Barili Cellars, 608 W. Second
Photos by Kent Henderson; music by the Jazz Project
Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad
Pieces from the MAC's [email protected] program
ben GALLERY, 1033 W. First, Suite H
Grand opening of Ben Joyce's gallery
Bistango, 108 N. Post
Music by Ron Greene
Bozzi Gallery, 221 N. Wall
Gallery grand reopening feat. various artists
Boutique Bleu, 1184 W. Summit Pkwy.
Acrylics and textiles by Vicky Cavin
Core Pilates and Wellness, 1230 W. Summit Pkwy.
Artisan jewelry by Lisa Katz
Cougar Crest Estate Tasting Room, 8 N. Post
Art by Amy Charbonneau; music by Alchemy
Craftsman Cellars, 1194 W. Summit Pkwy.
Watercolors by Betty Bradley; music by Wyatt Wood
Garageland, 230 W. Riverside
La Resistance's under $100 holiday show feat. various artists
Hills Restaurant, 401 W. Main
Music by Front Porch Trio, from 6-9 pm
Iron Goat Brewing, 1302 W. Second
Paintings by Linnea Tobias
Keith Powell Studio & Gallery, 123 E. Second
Art by Keith Powell, Lisa Waddle and Kristen Harvey
Kendall Yards Welcome Center, 1335 W. Summit Pkwy.
Artisan Festival, feat. various artists, from 4-8 pm
Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, 115 S. Adams
Exhibition by Rebekah Wilkins-Pepiton
Kress Gallery, 808 W. Main, third floor
Work by students in SFCC's Fine Arts and Photography programs
Liberty Ciderworks, 164 S. Washington
Oil pastels by David Wang
Marmot Art Space, 1206 W. Summit Pkwy.
Holiday Small Works Show
Mom's Custom Tattoo, 1226 W. Summit Pkwy.
Taxidermy/mixed-media by Anji Marth
Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First
Art by Neicy Frey, wine tasting and open house
Nodland Cellars, 926 W. Sprague
Brent Edstrom and Dan Keberle
The Philanthropy Center, 1020 W. Riverside
Second annual live Native Art Auction
Robert Karl Cellars, 115 W. Pacific
Watercolors by Gail Johannes
Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main
Small Works Sale feat. various artists
Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main
Big Bing Theory, art by Megan Martens-Haworth, Kelly Ranck and Spokane Montessori students
Spokane Startup Central, 610 W. Second
Art by Collin Muncey; music by Jon Lossing
T's Lounge, 703 N. Monroe
Art and music by the Keep Green Trio
Trackside Studio Ceramic Gallery, 115 S. Adams
"Cup of Joy" feat. 30+ artists
V du V Wines, 12 S. Scott
Paintings by Ellen Blaschke; music by Crushpad
Vino! A Wine Shop, 222 S. Washington
"Wall Works" by Jim Kolva
William Grant Gallery, 1188 W. Summit Pkwy.
Sculpture by Liz Bishop