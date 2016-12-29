Changing Times 

click to enlarge Ashley Tomlinson photo

Winter in Spokane means many things — too many people at the malls, hibernation due to bad drivers, and apparently, the closings and openings of dining establishments. Here's a roundup of new spots to visit and old spots to mourn:

OPENING

Gonzaga students under 21 have a new spot to hang: Lucky Puppy, an offshoot of Scotty's Doghouse, opened next door to the popular bar at 1305 N. Hamilton St. Complete with a performance platform, the owners of both establishments hope to soon feature regular live performances, open mics and karaoke, which will be open to all ages.

South Hill favorite Remedy opened their new banquet room, Gather, available for meetings, parties, dinners and more. An extension of Remedy's upscale yet casual feel, Gather can accommodate up to 50 people and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options; menus are tailorable to diners' preferences.

Heavenly Special Teas Shop, Cafe & Tearoom opened in Hillyard at 5012 N. Market St. last month, offering loose-leaf tea blends, a Tea of the Month Club for $7, and breakfast and lunch options. Not interested in leaving your house? They also offer in-home tea parties.

The Brown Derby's eagerly awaited remodel is finally complete, and they now offer liquor, grub and a whole host of local and craft beers. The jukebox remains, but the remodel has transformed the Garland District's historic tavern, a place that started selling booze after Prohibition ended in 1933, into something more than a dive bar.

Simple sandwich shop, the Local Deli, opened in Hayden in 2014, has expanded to a second location in Rathdrum at 6600 Commercial Park Way.

CLOSING

Anthony's Beach Café, the more casual sit-down seafood restaurant opened in 2014 and located on the South Hill at 2912 East Palouse Hwy., has closed. The popular Anthony's Restaurant above the Spokane Falls and the new location in Riverstone in Coeur D'Alene both are still open.

Kelly's Irish Pub & Grill in Coeur D'Alene closed down in early December, but not before celebrating their run with one final night of trivia and Seahawks Bingo. ♦