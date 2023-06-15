Question of the Week

What's your favorite summertime activity?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week
KATIE HORINE

Probably this right here — drinking outside.

What's your favorite summer drink?

Cider.

What place do you go to every summer?

This is only my second summer out here, so probably Lake Coeur d'Alene.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

CHANCELER COLE

Mine would probably be golfing. Spokane has a really good golf scene.

What's your favorite course around here?

I'd have to say Latah Creek. Or Qualchan.

What place do you go to every summer?

Probably dropping in at No-Li, hitting their patio.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

SARAH COLE

I like floating the river, that's my favorite.

Do you have a favorite river to float?

We float a lot of the time here. So we just get on at Harvard [Road] and get off on Barker [Road].

What place do you go to every summer?

I like the Kendall Yards Night Market. I try to do that in the summertime.

click to enlarge Question of the Week
JARRETT LONG

Mine's Coeur d'Alene Lake. We've got a cabin on the lake, and I spend as much time as I can out there.

What's your favorite thing to do at the lake?

Probably the boat more than anything. We've got kids, and my kids like to surf.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

JON ABBEY

Outdoors. Lakes. Boating. Family.

What place do you go to every summer?

Laclede, Idaho. Pend Oreille River. Anything that's reasonably close.

What's your favorite lake activity?

Get out on a boat... before my daughter sunk it.



INTERVIEWS BY SETH SOMMERFELD
6/2/2023, TRAILBREAKER CIDER

Tags

Trending

Latest in Columns & Letters

Uncomfortable conversations hold the key to unraveling the biases entrenched in our language

By CMarie Fuhrman

Uncomfortable conversations hold the key to unraveling the biases entrenched in our language

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy made a deal for the greater good — just as Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton did in the 1790s

By Lawrence B.a. Hatter

Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy made a deal for the greater good — just as Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton did in the 1790s

Getting the chance to travel overseas as a family can put home in a different light

By Tara Roberts

Getting the chance to travel overseas as a family can put home in a different light
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth Celebration @ Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Sat., June 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 15-21, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation