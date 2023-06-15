Question of the Week

Probably this right here — drinking outside.

What's your favorite summer drink?

Cider.

What place do you go to every summer?

This is only my second summer out here, so probably Lake Coeur d'Alene.





CHANCELER COLE

Mine would probably be golfing. Spokane has a really good golf scene.

What's your favorite course around here?

I'd have to say Latah Creek. Or Qualchan.

What place do you go to every summer?

Probably dropping in at No-Li, hitting their patio.







SARAH COLE

I like floating the river, that's my favorite.

Do you have a favorite river to float?

We float a lot of the time here. So we just get on at Harvard [Road] and get off on Barker [Road].

What place do you go to every summer?

I like the Kendall Yards Night Market. I try to do that in the summertime.





Mine's Coeur d'Alene Lake. We've got a cabin on the lake, and I spend as much time as I can out there.

What's your favorite thing to do at the lake?

Probably the boat more than anything. We've got kids, and my kids like to surf.













JON ABBEY

Outdoors. Lakes. Boating. Family.

What place do you go to every summer?

Laclede, Idaho. Pend Oreille River. Anything that's reasonably close.

What's your favorite lake activity?

Get out on a boat... before my daughter sunk it.





INTERVIEWS BY SETH SOMMERFELD