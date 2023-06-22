Question of the Week

NATHAN O'NEILL
I think it was the general kit, where I could just build whatever I wanted to. I was never somebody who wanted to have something to an end. Just give me the colors, and I'll see what I can do.
BRANDON POEPPING
I had a castle — not the original one but the one in the '80s. I put it together so much that I had the process memorized.
KIMBERLY WALKER
We had the primary color pack. My favorites were the ones my brother didn't like, which had smiley faces on them. So, I would build a whole house out of smiley face yellow blocks.
How old were you when you stopped playing Legos?
I guess it's been at least three weeks now.
GRANT HINDERS
We had a pirate ship. It was my uncle's that I would play with when I was over at his house.
Were you ever a fan of any Lego video games?
I played a bit of Lego Star Wars on the Wii when I was young.
ANNA CUMBIE
Probably the Lego elves brand because they had dragons and castles.
INTERVIEWS BY BEN VANDEHEY