Question of the Week

NATHAN O'NEILL

I think it was the general kit, where I could just build whatever I wanted to. I was never somebody who wanted to have something to an end. Just give me the colors, and I'll see what I can do.








BRANDON POEPPING

I had a castle — not the original one but the one in the '80s. I put it together so much that I had the process memorized.









KIMBERLY WALKER

We had the primary color pack. My favorites were the ones my brother didn't like, which had smiley faces on them. So, I would build a whole house out of smiley face yellow blocks.

How old were you when you stopped playing Legos?

I guess it's been at least three weeks now.




GRANT HINDERS

We had a pirate ship. It was my uncle's that I would play with when I was over at his house.

Were you ever a fan of any Lego video games?

I played a bit of Lego Star Wars on the Wii when I was young.





ANNA CUMBIE

Probably the Lego elves brand because they had dragons and castles.











INTERVIEWS BY BEN VANDEHEY
6/15/23, GARLAND DISTRICT

All Comment

