Question of the Week

If you were a wrestler, what would your name be?

DORI LARAISO

Spikey Dimples.

Why Spikey Dimples?

Because I can be a little mean, but also sweet.







TORI AMICARELLA

Amigorilla. I used to get called that in high school.

So it's like getting back at your bullies?

Exactly!







SARAH GIESEKING

Cherry Bomb!

Any specific reason as to why you chose Cherry Bomb?

I wanted something that was, like, oomph! Power!







CADEN ROLLER

I've been waiting my whole life to be asked this: Rollin' Thunder. Because my last name is Roller.










COLE OLAFSON

The only thing I can think of is kind of a dumb answer.

I think you should say it.

Thor Tholgan.







INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON
6/29/2023, RIVERFRONT PARK

