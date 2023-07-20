Question of the Week

If you could design a Barbie, what would she be like?

AURORA KERR

I'm pregnant right now... I love Barbies, but the whole "Oh, Barbie has this certain body type," I think it would be important to maybe have a pregnant Barbie. Because that shows that we're bringing life into the world and women are still beautiful.







MAGGIE PHILLIPS

She would probably be a Native American because I'm Native American. When I was growing up, it was all the white blonde girls, so I never had a Barbie that looked like me.








MALLORY HAYES

I would design my own Barbie to have more realistic portions — to be more in proportion with our bodies.

What would you tell Mattel about Barbie?

I would just ask that they make them more realistic for the girls so that the girls don't have an unreal expectation of what they should look like, what they should grow up looking like.



JENNIFER EILEEN BOZARTH

For the dress, at the top, there are ruffles and a little strap. At the bottom, the same thing and it's dropped down to ankle length. And she would have on country boots, and a cute hat... a horse, a dog and two friends to ride the horse.







JENNA HARDMAN

The dress would only be pink and really glittery. The hair would be blonde with a ton of pink streaks in it. And there'd be a lot of makeup and she would look like a total material girl with long pink nails and really tall platform shoes.

Do you plan on seeing the Barbie movie?

Yes! Because it's so fun and we're all gonna wear pink when we go!


INTERVIEWS BY SYLVIA DAVIDOW
7/13/23, RIVERFRONT PARK

© 2023 Inlander
