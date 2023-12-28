Our arts and culture writers reflect on the most interesting, impactful stories we wrote in 2023

click to enlarge Young Kwak Of course 2023 was the year of Barbie.

As yet another year comes to a close and we reflect on the past and look toward the future, it can be a bit overwhelming to recap all of the amazing and poignant stories our arts and culture team had the opportunity to tell. So many different subjects and story genres fall into that broadly encompassing umbrella of "art" and "culture," as reflected by the following list of our staff's favorite pieces of 2023. From Barbie to pro wrestlers, sports mascots to a hot dog cart salesman, these stories and more graced the pages of the Inlander. (CHEY SCOTT)

Collegiate sports was forever changed in 2021 when the NCAA finally caved on its stance of pure amateurism and allowed student athletes to make money off endorsements while maintaining eligibility through the new Name, Image, Likeness rules (NIL). Spokane was one of the first notable epicenters of the NIL movement, as Gonzaga superstar Drew Timme had both the charisma and looks to cash in. Our cover feature on the impact of NIL not only featured us being a fly on the wall as Timme shot a new season's worth of (at least mildly) humorous commercials for Northern Quest Resort & Casino, but also delved into how lesser-known figures like WSU kicker Dean Janikowski hustled on social media to make a buck. Has NIL saved college sports or ruined it forever? Probably neither! (It's the greed of football schools that will probably undo the NCAA, just ask WSU and the rest of the Pac-2.) (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Many are familiar with Daniel Lopez's art, which brightens the sides of buildings and outdoor spaces around the region. These pieces are all created via spray paint cans guided by Lopez's steady hand, a skill he recently translated to a much smaller, highly detailed scale: oil paintings. Ahead of a solo art show of these masterful paintings, I sat down with Lopez for a catch-up. During the pandemic, he began studying oil painting, eventually producing one particular artwork that is as powerful as it is beautiful. The 3-by-4-foot piece titled "Pietà" depicts a mother cradling the head of her son, who lies prone on a sofa with a syringe dangling from his limp arm. Lopez himself overcame heroin addiction after multiple near death experiences, but found solace and sobriety in his Christian faith and art a decade ago. (CHEY SCOTT)

You can call pro wrestling a lot of things: violent, silly, colorful, athletic... just don't call it fake. The bruises on my poor body can attest to that.

Spokane's Relentless Pro Wrestling has become a standout in the independent pro wrestling scene thanks to the work of Chase James, the veteran wrestler who runs the promotion. For a July cover feature, we went behind the scenes to learn how a live wrestling show gets made, meet charismatic performers, celebrate the promotion's queer-friendly vibes, and see how James is training aspiring local wrestlers. I even hopped in the ring to get chopped and suplexed — hence the aforementioned bruises. It's always a blast to highlight thriving local subcultures, and that's what Relentless Wrestling has become over the past couple years. Body slams and steel chair shots for everybody! (SETH SOMMERFELD)

The only thing more delightful than a hot dog is Hot Dog Bob himself, and readers definitely agreed. The portable hot dog seller is an icon of Spokane, and it was way too much fun to spend a late June morning talking everything from beef broth to grandkids with the legend. That is, after I tracked him down. Bob was the first source to ever stand me up for an interview. I had forgotten to get his phone number, so I went from storefront to storefront asking if anyone knew where he was. When I did get ahold of him, he apologized profusely. We set up another interview and he let me wear his hat, which was more than enough to make me forgive him. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

Thanks to one very popular blockbuster film about one very popular doll, 2023 was a very pink year. In a twist of fate that journalists dream of, I happened to land on this delightful feature story about a local woman's extensive Barbie doll collection. The story's seed was dropped into my lap one afternoon while shopping and chatting with local business owner Gina Cambell about an unusual Barbie-like doll she'd acquired for her vintage shop, 1889 Salvage Co. Gina mentioned that her dear friend Kari would probably know more about the mystery doll as an experienced Barbie collector. After some nudging, Kari agreed to let me feature her and her dolls, and we spent a lovely afternoon reminiscing about our childhood favorites while admiring her wonderful collection. (CHEY SCOTT)

click to enlarge Erick Doxey We all adore Otto, Doris and Ribby.

As a reporter, sometimes you pitch completely self-indulgent stories to your editors and hope that they say yes. When I approached Arts & Culture Editor Chey Scott with the idea to write an ode to my favorite local mascots, she matched my enthusiasm and we decided to dedicate an entire issue of the Inlander to mascots. Throughout my time writing this story, I learned that mascots can actually change lives. I met so many incredible people including Max Knopik, an Eastern Washington University student who loves the school's mascot Swoop more than anyone I've ever met. Aaron Croom has worked tirelessly for years to ensure the Spokane Indians' mascots are always in tip-top shape and runs a program to prep teens to become college mascots. But, selfishly, the best part of writing this story was dancing to "Fergalicious" with Ribby the Redband Trout (my personal favorite) during the photoshoot. Top three best moments of my life, fins down. (MADISON PEARSON)

It seems like vinyl records come back into style every few years when a new generation discovers the "old-fashioned" way to listen to their favorite albums. The Long Ear in Coeur d'Alene has been on the vinyl train for a long time. Like, a long time. The store celebrated 50 years in business this October with a huge, in-store birthday bash. Owners Deon and Terry Borchard started the business in California, where they're originally from, but moved to North Idaho in 1985. Since then, the couple and their dedicated team of employees have provided CdA music lovers with records, CDs, cassettes, posters and a feeling of community. Here's to another 50 groovy years, the Long Ear! (MADISON PEARSON)

After receiving a grant in 2021, Latinos en Spokane teamed up with On the Horizon Films to highlight the nonprofit's advocacy work and share oft-overlooked stories. When I spoke to Jennyfer Mesa, founder and executive director of Latinos en Spokane, she explained that immigration issues are often covered from a national lens, rather than local. One standout story in the film is that of Dania Salgado, who came to the U.S. with her children seeking treatment for her youngest daughter's leukemia. After being rejected from numerous hospitals in the southern U.S., her daughter finally received care in Washington state, which provides healthcare to children who aren't legal immigrants. The film's premiere raised funds for an immigration legal department that's currently being established. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

When I told people I was writing a story about sqigwts, or water potatoes, almost everyone asked, "What are those?" For a journalist, few things are as exciting as helping people learn new things, and as a food reporter, I don't get to go on outdoor adventures as much as I'd like. Getting to drive out to Hawley's Landing and learn from the Coeur d'Alene Tribe was a huge honor. Elders were warm and welcoming, and I was overwhelmed by the amount of information they preserve. Not to mention that the harvest was intensely beautiful — bonfires at the edge of the lake glowed while huge snowflakes swirled around us, yet the trees were still an autumnal gold. Trying sqigwts for the first time on a snowy campground was my favorite meal all year. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM) ♦