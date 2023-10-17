Question of the Week

MAKENNA RONNING

Going up to the green bluff and going to the pumpkin patch.

What is your favorite part about going there?

I love the apple cider mimosas there and the corn maze.













NATASHA DECKER

My favorite fall harvest activity is to get a drink from Starbucks and then to go on a walk. I like getting a special fall drink, getting to enjoy the view and see all the leaves changing, and enjoying the nice, brisk weather.

















ARABELLE MRUNER

Sitting inside with a book and a chai latte is probably my favorite fall activity.

Is there a reason that it is your favorite activity?

I think fall weather — overcast and windy — is so conducive with being cozy inside, cuddled up reading a book or with a hot drink.











PEYTON FOX

Walks through Manito Park when all of the leaves change.

Why is that your favorite activity?

When I first moved up here, me and my best friend would go all the time, so I think I just have good memories associated with it.











ALYNA ROSE

Probably carving pumpkins. I love carving pumpkins.

What do you like about carving pumpkins?

It's just fun because I feel like you only do it around fall time, I feel like it is a very specific thing to look forward to. I don't think there is anything else like it.













INTERVIEWS BY AMELIA TRONCONE