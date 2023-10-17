Question of the Week

What is your favorite fall harvest activity?

MAKENNA RONNING

Going up to the green bluff and going to the pumpkin patch.

What is your favorite part about going there?

I love the apple cider mimosas there and the corn maze.





NATASHA DECKER

My favorite fall harvest activity is to get a drink from Starbucks and then to go on a walk. I like getting a special fall drink, getting to enjoy the view and see all the leaves changing, and enjoying the nice, brisk weather.







ARABELLE MRUNER

Sitting inside with a book and a chai latte is probably my favorite fall activity.

Is there a reason that it is your favorite activity?

I think fall weather — overcast and windy — is so conducive with being cozy inside, cuddled up reading a book or with a hot drink.




PEYTON FOX

Walks through Manito Park when all of the leaves change.

Why is that your favorite activity?

When I first moved up here, me and my best friend would go all the time, so I think I just have good memories associated with it.




ALYNA ROSE

Probably carving pumpkins. I love carving pumpkins.

What do you like about carving pumpkins?

It's just fun because I feel like you only do it around fall time, I feel like it is a very specific thing to look forward to. I don't think there is anything else like it.





INTERVIEWS BY AMELIA TRONCONE
10/05/23, STARBUCKS ON NORTH RUBY STREET

