Question of the Week

RONICA PENAR

[Responding while reading the Inlander.] That's so hard because I love the Inlander. I love that it covers important topics without seeming too formal, and in such a way that feels relatable.

Do you read it every week?

I read it often, especially now that my students [at Mukogawa U.S. Campus] are reading it, so I'm even more in depth with it.





CYNTHIA FAVARA

I just moved here in April. I like it because it's good, local news, and it reminds me of an independent newspaper, which I think it is.

Yes, it is! Has it helped you connect to Spokane since you moved here?



Yeah, it's given me ideas of what to do and what's available, so that's been helpful as a newcomer.









LOGAN MORRIS

I honestly think that the "I Saw You" section and the "Cheers" is something I've not seen in another newspaper before. It really makes the Inlander unique in that way. It makes it feel more actually of Spokane, as opposed to a newspaper that doesn't feel as integrated into the community.















AMY GRASS

It's where my parents get so much information just about, like, what's going on and to keep local, I guess, and to keep an eye on what's going on around town.

Do you read it yourself?

I haven't in a while. I did when I lived with my parents because they would show me stuff that's going on all the time.









JOHN HOGARD

I like that it's about the Inland Northwest specifically, about all of the things that people can find here. And all the joy that you can find here, because you don't have to go somewhere else. This is a nice town.

What's your favorite section?

The covers are always good. And it's a great place for local businesses to advertise.









INTERVIEWS BY CHEY SCOTT