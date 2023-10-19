Question of the Week

What do you like most about the Inlander?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

RONICA PENAR

[Responding while reading the Inlander.] That's so hard because I love the Inlander. I love that it covers important topics without seeming too formal, and in such a way that feels relatable.

Do you read it every week?

I read it often, especially now that my students [at Mukogawa U.S. Campus] are reading it, so I'm even more in depth with it.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

CYNTHIA FAVARA

I just moved here in April. I like it because it's good, local news, and it reminds me of an independent newspaper, which I think it is.

Yes, it is! Has it helped you connect to Spokane since you moved here?

Yeah, it's given me ideas of what to do and what's available, so that's been helpful as a newcomer.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

LOGAN MORRIS

I honestly think that the "I Saw You" section and the "Cheers" is something I've not seen in another newspaper before. It really makes the Inlander unique in that way. It makes it feel more actually of Spokane, as opposed to a newspaper that doesn't feel as integrated into the community.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

AMY GRASS

It's where my parents get so much information just about, like, what's going on and to keep local, I guess, and to keep an eye on what's going on around town.

Do you read it yourself?

I haven't in a while. I did when I lived with my parents because they would show me stuff that's going on all the time.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

JOHN HOGARD

I like that it's about the Inland Northwest specifically, about all of the things that people can find here. And all the joy that you can find here, because you don't have to go somewhere else. This is a nice town.

What's your favorite section?

The covers are always good. And it's a great place for local businesses to advertise.



INTERVIEWS BY CHEY SCOTT
10/13/2023, ATTICUS COFFEE & GIFTS

Tags

Trending

Latest in Columns & Letters

Remembering what we were thinking here at the Inlander as the birthdays have flown by

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Remembering what we were thinking here at the Inlander as the birthdays have flown by

30 Years Question of the Week: Why Do You Read the Inlander?

30 Years Question of the Week: Why Do You Read the Inlander?

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Thomas Jefferson thought a lot about how older American leaders should pass responsibility down to the younger generations

By Lawrence B.a. Hatter

Thomas Jefferson thought a lot about how older American leaders should pass responsibility down to the younger generations
More »

Readers also liked…

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Halloween Costume Swap

Halloween Costume Swap @ Deer Park Library

Thu., Oct. 19, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 19-25, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation