Question of the Week

What is your favorite Halloween monster?

EMMALEE APPEL

I am going to say Mothman because I think he is really cool. I think he is technically an urban legend, but he looks so cool in all the portrayals of him.

What does Mothman do?

He just exists, he's like this big moth that's also part man. Like a werewolf but a moth.




CLARK VOWELS

I feel like I have to go with a skeleton. The idea of skeletons being able to move without anything other than just bone is pretty dope. It's pretty classic for Halloween, and I think it is underrepresented in the horror genre.







SYDNEY FLUKER

I like witches because I just think they are really misunderstood.

Why are they misunderstood?

I think a lot of the time, witches were healers or they were doing good things. I just think that they are not Halloween monsters at all, but we have turned them into such a thing.



ABBY ROHRER

Probably vampires.

What about vampires?

I absolutely love the show Vampire Diaries. I was obsessed with that in high school so, yeah, probably vampires.





JULIA KONOVOLOV

My favorite Halloween monster is a mummy because I used to be insanely obsessed with mummies and with the Magic Tree House books. There was one book about mummies, so ever since then I have been obsessed with them.







INTERVIEWS BY AMELIA TRONCONE
10/18/23, GONZAGA UNIVERSITY

All Comment

