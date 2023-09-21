Readers respond to Nate Sanford's cover story about Spokane's most notorious intersection, Second and Division

Readers respond to Nate Sanford's cover story about Spokane's most notorious intersection, Second and Division
Erick Doxey photo
The scene at Second and Division.

LARRY CEBULA: Excellent reporting.

FALLON STODDARD: The problem is most people are thinking about the image of downtown rather than that these are real people with families and friends who just are struggling right now. We all think it'll never be us... till it's us.

JORDAN CRUZ: Wonderfully written piece on a really complex issue.

REBECCA MARIE: Whatever is being done is clearly not enough.

RYAN OLSON: Anyone who reads this who is struggling with drinking or substance abuse, there is a way out. There are so many resources that can be utilized and get you off the streets.

JULIE PROULX: Thank you for shining a light on this.

JENNA KLOPSCH STARR: Really appreciate reading a non-biased article. Thank you, Inlander!

JUDY VANVOORHIS: Great read. Well done on this complex problem. So many questions, so many answers. So little time for many of these people.

MARY JO BUSSE: Great article — breaks my heart.

VERN LAWRENCE: Hard to believe that the innocent little city of Spokane where I grew up has this kind of problem.

MERILYN KAY KRAIGER: I don't know what needs to be done, but what is being done is not working. We need to find something new.

TRICIA KINDER SPARKS: Wow. Great Article. Heartbreaking.

