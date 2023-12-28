2023 through the eyes of Young Kwak & Erick Doxey

Young Kwak

OVER THE MOON

Locals have celebrated the Lunar New Year since Spokane’s earliest days, but this January’s event was especially poignant following the hate and racism directed at Asian Americans that arose during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Erick Doxey

GYROS AND ICONS

The delights of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek festival are many: spanakopita, loukoumades, koulourakia cookies, gyro sandwiches, baklava and more.

Erick Doxey

SAVING THE CITY

As fires become more common in the Inland Northwest and around the world, major urban areas are at risk. This summer, fires threatened the west end of Spokane, leading some people to call for a halt on development there.

Young Kwak

SMACKDOWN!

Spokane’s indie pro wrestling scene has been leveled up by Relentless Wrestling’s Chase James, seen here below the soaring arms of wrestling superhero Jaiden. 

Erick Doxey

LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR

In September, anonymous “dog whistle” letters were sent to Spokane Valley churches regarding local schools’ gender-inclusive policies — including progressive pro-LGBTQ+ churches like Rev. Gen Heywood’s Veradale United Church of Christ. 

Young Kwak

UNSAFE AT THESE SPEEDS

In the last decade, eight people have been hit by cars trying to cross at Division Street and Rhoades Avenue, seen above in April.

Erick Doxey

TRIBAL TRADITION

Daniel Peone digs for sqigwts — water potatoes — a fall harvest done by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe since time immemorial. 

Erick Doxey

A HARD RAIN

Spokane voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 1 in November, but Shar (with her dog, Apollo), Nala and Rabbit at their camp near I-90 hadn’t heard of the camping ban in October.

Young Kwak

POETRY IN MOTION

Quiero Flamenco’s Rachael Rossbach, left, and Sofie Boures, rehearse for January’s “Poeta” performance.

Erick Doxey

GOD'S CITY

We met Space Jam near the notoriously troubled intersection of Second and Division. He asked us to use his nickname because of active warrants. “This is God’s city,” he says. “Where sinners become saints.”

Young Kwak

PLEASING PALATES

Chef Chong Chef Chong Vang creates an intricate dessert at Inland Pacific Kitchen, which we featured in our October Dining Out issue.

Erick Doxey

FREEWAY TO NOWHERE

As the North Spokane Corridor continues its decades-long construction, this year it entered the heavily populated East Central neighborhood.

Young Kwak

MEET YOUR BREADMAKER

Shaun Thompson Duffy, a fine dining chef-turned-baker who opened South Perry’s Grain Shed in 2018, begins baking at 2:30 am most mornings. 

Erick Doxey

THE LAST DUNK

Drew Timme gave Zags fans many memorable moments over the years, but perhaps none as pleasing as this: his last collegiate dunk (with a bit of an assist from Hunter Sallis).

Young Kwak

YRARE GEMS

After moving to Coeur d’Alene in 2019, Jazmyn J went to a drag show. “Seeing these performers here in Spokane — young, very creative, and voicing whatever they’re experiencing at that moment — was really an eye opener. And I said, ‘I’d like to do this. I’d like to do drag.’”

Young Kwak

HAPPY FLORALS

Coeur d’Alene artist Toby Keough’s bright botanical artworks are filled with color and joy.

Erick Doxey

SPOOKY SOUNDS

Northern Quest’s BECU Live outdoor concert venue was host to many summer shows, including a delightfully sinister night with the Swedish rock band Ghost. 

The original print version of this article was headlined "1000 Words"

