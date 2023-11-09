Free birthday books, holiday donations; plus, new music!

BIRTHDAY BOOK

What's better than getting free stuff on your birthday? Absolutely nothing! While out making the rounds to collect all those free goodies on your special day, make sure to stop by PAGE 42 BOOKSTORE on north Hamilton Street for a free book. Just walk in, grab a book of your choice (up to a $5 value), and get to reading. There's no purchase required, but if you're like me, you'll leave with much more than one book. There's no shame in buying yourself a few birthday gifts though... right? (MADISON PEARSON)

GIVE BACK

Each year, YWCA Spokane helps connect community members with families in need through its HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS program. There are two main ways to give: One is the Adopt a Family initiative, which matches groups or individuals with a family's specific wishlist. Purchased gifts must be delivered to the YWCA between Dec. 6 and 8. Another option is to make a donation at ywcaspokane.org/holidays that's then used to buy gifts for families in need. The YWCA Spokane has been working for 120 years to help women and children impacted by domestic violence, homelessness and unemployment. This year's 8th annual Adopt a Family program is helping make the holiday season memorable and more joyous to 90 local families. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Nov. 10.

CHRIS STAPLETON, HIGHER. Country rock powerhouse Chris Stapleton returns with more macho cowboy imagery, nifty guitar solos and raspily hollered anthems.

BEIRUT, HADSEL. After retreating to northern Norway, Beirut's Zach Condon emerged with more gorgeous tunes befitting his signature unique blending of Balkan folk, indie and world music.

PINKPANTHERESS, HEAVEN KNOWS. After going viral with her brand of bedroom pop and putting out the acclaimed 2021 mixtape To Hell With It, Brit PinkPantheress looks to further her reach beyond the Europop scene with her first official LP. (SETH SOMMERFELD)