Former Gonzaga basketball coach hired at EWU, STCU Best of Broadway releases season schedule; plus, new music

THE LONG ROAD FROM ZAG TO EAG

The start of Gonzaga's rise to being a renowned basketball powerhouse came in 1999 when a Bulldogs squad head coached by Dan Monson made an improbable run to the Elite Eight. That NCAA Tournament run put Gonzaga on the map, and Monson capitalized on the success to land a major conference job at Minnesota. Now, 25 years later, Monson is returning to the Pacific Northwest. After making national news by leading his Long Beach State team to the NCAA Tournament

the school had essentially fired him earlier this March, the one-time GU architect is taking over as the new head coach for the Eastern Washington men. It's a home-run hire for the Eagles, who land a proven winner with local ties. (Now

start scheduling season-opening showdowns at Spokane Arena, EWU and GU...) (SETH SOMMERFELD)

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE

There aren't many places where Beetlejuice, Stephen Sondheim and Michael Jackson all hang out, but the 2024-25 STCU Best of Broadway season at First Interstate Center for the Arts is one of them. The freshly announced five-show main season that starts in September includes the musicals

(the new show about the King of Pop). Additional special engagements coming to town include

. Season tickets are on sale now at

(where you can find additional info), and most single-show tickets go on sale July 10. To quote Beetlejuice, "It's showtime!" (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on April 19.

TAYLOR SWIFT, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

The only tortured poet with a private jet.

PEARL JAM, DARK MATTER

Age hasn't muted Pearl Jam's sound, as the heavy riffing on this album's chart-topping, titular lead single showcases.

CLOUD NOTHINGS, FINAL SUMMER

Frontman Dylan Baldi seeks contentment in a chaotic world on his band's latest blast of guitar-forward alt-rock. (SETH SOMMERFELD)