Spokane's newest zine, college football coaching transitions; plus, new music!

click to enlarge Spokane's newest zine, college football coaching transitions; plus, new music!

HAVE YOU ZINE THIS?

Spokane's Office of Neighborhood Services is launching a citywide zine titled This is Spokane: A Civic Guide for Neighbors. The project's selection panel has chosen local artist Madison Merica to illustrate the upcoming zine after a monthslong search with help from Spokane Arts. Merica works as a freelance illustrator and designer and has a passion for local iconography, maps and nature — things that will certainly aid her in tackling the project! According to the call for artists, the zine will have 18 to 24 editions featuring various Spokane landmarks, city officials and local municipal activities. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Spokane's newest zine, college football coaching transitions; plus, new music! (2)

FOOTBALL OVERHAUL

There's been a total regime change on the Palouse. After WSU's Jake Dickert (above) and Idaho's Jason Eck both took other jobs to start the offseason, both schools have landed on successors who hope to keep up the winning ways on the gridiron. The new man in charge in Pullman is Jimmy Rodgers, who took over as South Dakota State's coach in 2023 and immediately led the Jackrabbits to an undefeated season and the FCS Championship, following it up with a semifinal appearance this past season. Over in Moscow, the new head coach is Thomas Ford, who served as Idaho's special teams coordinator and running backs coach in 2022 and 2023 before working as Oregon State's running back coach last season. Having worked for two years under Eck, Ford should have a sense for how to continue the Vandals' recent winning ways. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge Spokane's newest zine, college football coaching transitions; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Jan. 9.

ETHEL CAIN, PERVERTS

After becoming a cult sensation with Southern gothic folk pop on her 2022 debut album Preacher's Daughter, Cain is poised to be one of 2025's breakout stars. But she might not be seeking the full spotlight, as her follow-up embraces more slowcore and ambient influences.

FRANZ FERDINAND, THE HUMAN FEAR

The ever-stylish Scottish dance rock band is still out here crafting sleek songs to get your hips slyly shaking.

RINGO STARR, LOOK UP

For the first time since 1970's Beaucoups of Blues, the former Beatle returns to country music with the aid of legendary producer T Bone Burnett. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Spokane artist Monica Mota brings Spanish dance to the Inland Northwest with Quiero Flamenco's annual performance

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Spokane artist Monica Mota brings Spanish dance to the Inland Northwest with Quiero Flamenco's annual performance

Last year served up some great TV — here are some of the standouts

By Bill Frost

Image: Last year served up some great TV &mdash; here are some of the standouts

The SpoGrannies invite local women to celebrate life with a golden perspective

By Madison Pearson

Image: The SpoGrannies invite local women to celebrate life with a golden perspective

Our arts and culture team recaps their favorite and most impactful stories of 2024

By Inlander Staff

Image: Our arts and culture team recaps their favorite and most impactful stories of 2024
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Image: Foray for The Arts

Foray for The Arts @ Patera Lounge

Fri., Jan. 10, 6-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 9-15, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander X Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation