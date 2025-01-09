Spokane's newest zine, college football coaching transitions; plus, new music!

HAVE YOU ZINE THIS?

Spokane's Office of Neighborhood Services is launching a citywide zine titled

. The project's selection panel has chosen local artist Madison Merica to illustrate the upcoming zine after a monthslong search with help from Spokane Arts. Merica works as a freelance illustrator and designer and has a passion for local iconography, maps and nature — things that will certainly aid her in tackling the project! According to the call for artists, the zine will have 18 to 24 editions featuring various Spokane landmarks, city officials and local municipal activities. (MADISON PEARSON)

FOOTBALL OVERHAUL

There's been a total regime change on the Palouse. After WSU's Jake Dickert (above) and Idaho's Jason Eck both took other jobs to start the offseason, both schools have landed on successors who hope to keep up the winning ways on the gridiron. The new man in charge in Pullman is Jimmy Rodgers, who took over as South Dakota State's coach in 2023 and immediately led the Jackrabbits to an undefeated season and the FCS Championship, following it up with a semifinal appearance this past season. Over in Moscow, the new head coach is Thomas Ford, who served as Idaho's special teams coordinator and running backs coach in 2022 and 2023 before working as Oregon State's running back coach last season. Having worked for two years under Eck, Ford should have a sense for how to continue the Vandals' recent winning ways. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Jan. 9.

ETHEL CAIN, PERVERTS

After becoming a cult sensation with Southern gothic folk pop on her 2022 debut album Preacher's Daughter, Cain is poised to be one of 2025's breakout stars. But she might not be seeking the full spotlight, as her follow-up embraces more slowcore and ambient influences.

FRANZ FERDINAND, THE HUMAN FEAR

The ever-stylish Scottish dance rock band is still out here crafting sleek songs to get your hips slyly shaking.

RINGO STARR, LOOK UP

For the first time since 1970's Beaucoups of Blues, the former Beatle returns to country music with the aid of legendary producer T Bone Burnett. (SETH SOMMERFELD)