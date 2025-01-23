Spokane named an official World Cup "fan zone", remembering David Lynch; plus, new music!

FÚTBOL IS LIFE

The World Cup is coming to Seattle in 2026, but the rest of the state doesn't want to be excluded from the elite soccer action. It was recently announced that Spokane will be one of nine Washington cities with an official World Cup "fan zone" next summer. While specifics have yet to be announced, the fan zone will be a public spot where the community can gather and watch games on a huge screen while also enjoying live entertainment, food and beverage sales, and more. (We're guessing Spokane's fan zone will be located around Riverfront Park or ONE Spokane Stadium, but that's pure conjecture.) So even if you don't end up snagging World Cup tickets across the state, Spokanites will still have a place to kick it. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

FAREWELL TO A MASTER

Few have shaped the alternative creative subconscious like David Lynch. After spending some of his early years growing up in Spokane, Lynch applied his unique creative vision to filmmaking and created iconic works including Eraserhead, Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet (which he said he pictured taking place in Spokane) and the all-time cult classic TV show Twin Peaks. The legendary director died last week at age 78, but his legacy lives on in the minds of all compassionate creatives who aren't afraid to challenge the norm. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Jan. 24.

TEDDY SWIMS, I'VE TRIED EVERYTHING BUT THERAPY (PART 2)

After breaking out with "Lose Control" — the most played song on the radio in 2024 — the blue-eyed soul singer looks to keep up the momentum on his follow-up LP.

FKA TWIGS, EUSEXUA

The avant-garde electropop star returns with a new twitchy and atmospheric album inspired by Prague's underground raves.

KANE BROWN, THE HIGH ROAD

The country megastar's latest album already has two chart-topping singles: the EDM-flavored Marshmello collaboration "Miles On It" and "I Can Feel It" (a riff on Phil Collins' biggest song). (SETH SOMMERFELD)