Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these local events

Each November, Native American Heritage Month honors the history and traditions of the Indigenous peoples of the United States. Native culture abounds in the Inland Northwest. While we are lucky enough to have Indigenous culture as a constant daily presence in the region, Native American Heritage Month provides an opportunity to further observe, learn and appreciate the depth and diversity of tribal history.
While a host of events celebrating Native American Heritage Month can be found via the Inlander's online calendar, here are some 2023 event highlights to get you fully in the spirit all November.
JEFFREY GIBSON: THEY TEACH LOVE
Through March 9, 2024; Tue-Sat from 10 am-4 pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
This art exhibition combines various mediums such as sculpture, painting and video with the artist’s American Indian cultural background by adorning objects with beadwork, jingles, fringe and sinew. For a deeper exploration of Gibson’s art, read our story on the exhibition. museum.wsu.eduHERE IN A HOMEMADE FOREST
Through March 2, 2024; Tue-Sat from 10 am-4 pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
Inspired by Washington State University’s 2023-24 Common Reading Book, Braiding Sweetgrass, this exhibition highlights crucial themes through the lens of art, inviting visitors into a conversation about prioritizing a reciprocal relationship with the land, with each other, and with other living beings. museum.wsu.edu
FRANK S. MATSURA: NATIVE AMERICAN PORTRAITS FROM A NORTHWEST BORDERLAND
Through June 9. 2024; Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
This show features images from the studio archive of Washington-based Japanese photographer Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913), who explores Indigenous representation through photos of cultural objects and portraits of individuals with whom he maintained trusting relationships. northwestmuseum.org
MANY SPIRITS COMMUNITY GROUP
Every Wed from 4-7 pm, Shadle Library
Offering a space for two-spirit and Indgiqueer people to spend time with each other, participants at this communal gathering are encouraged to bring a creative project to work on. Tea, hot chocolate and some art supplies are provided. spectrumcenterspokane.org
DJ EXODUS
Nov. 3-18, Fri and Sat at 8:30 pm, Highball at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Indigenous turntablist DJ Exodus (aka Dean Smif) spins tunes at Highball every Friday and Saturday night through Nov. 18. northernquest.com/nahm
AMERICAN DEMOCRACY'S INDIGENOUS ROOTS AND FUTURE
Sat, Nov. 4 at 11 am, online
This Humanities Washington lecture presented by Fern Renville, a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, focuses on stories, both mythic and personal, that reframe and highlight the history, present and future of Indigenous female power and leadership in America. humanities.org
BOOK CLUB: THERE THERE
Sat, Nov. 4 from 1:30-2:30 pm, South Hill Library
Published in 2018, Tommy Orange's Pulitzer Prize Finalist novel There There follows a large cast of Native Americans living near Oakland, California. Gather at the South Hill Library to discuss how it dissects and explores Native American history and identities. spokanelibrary.org
MEET INDIGENOUS BIRTH ADVOCATES
Sun, Nov. 5 from 11 am-3 pm, Indigenous Birth Justice Center
Learn more about Spokane's Indigenous Birth Justice Center and meet the advocates working in the community as a part of Spokane Tribal Network's Indigenous Birth Justice week. spokanetribalnetwork.org
CULTURAL SHARING & TASTING EXPERIENCE
Sun, Nov. 5 from 2-5 pm, Coeur d'Alene Casino
This event features the Coeur d'Alene Tribe members showcased in Amazon Prime's The Story of Art in America and Maria Givens, a season two contestant on Great American Recipe. Watch clips of the episodes, ask questions and taste the dishes Givens created on the show. cdacasino.com
NATIVE AMERICAN COMEDY NIGHT
Sun, Nov. 5 at 3:45 pm, Spokane Comedy Club
Native American comics Donovan Archambault, Mylo Smith and Thomas McClure perform stand up comedy. spokanecomedyclub.com
AMERICAN INDIAN COMMUNITY CENTER OPEN HOUSE
Thu, Nov. 9 from 12-3 pm, American Indian Community Center
Tour the American Indian Community Center facility and learn about the services they provide to the community. aiccinc.org
TRIBAL ARTISAN & VENDOR FAIR
Nov. 10-12; daily from 11 am-7 pm, Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Various tribal artisans and vendors sell their goods near the Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest. northernquest.com/nahm
NATIVE JAM
Fri, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm, Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Native American singer-songwriters Tony Louie, Isaac Tonasket and Tyus Beebe perform together at the Pend Oreille Pavilion. northernquest.com/nahm
PAINT AND CELEBRATE
Sun, Nov. 12 from 11 am-1 pm, Highball at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Paint a Kalispel-inspired work of art depicting a tipi with Indigenous artist Helen Goodteacher (Nez Perce). northernquest.com/nahm
MEDICINE WOMAN
Sun, Nov. 12 from 12:30-1:45 pm, Shadle Library
This film focuses on America's first Native doctor and modern-day medicine women who are fighting a war against alarming rates of disease, suicide and mental illness in Native American communities. spokanelibrary.org
TRIBAL FASHION SHOW
Sun, Nov. 12 at 6 pm, Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Native designers showcase their unique styles on local models representing surrounding tribes. Music by DJ Exodus. northernquest.com/nahm
JOY HARJO: WHY SHE WRITES
Thu, Nov. 16 from 1-2 pm, online
Joy Harjo, writer and poet of the Muscogee Nation, examines the power of words and how poetry can aid in justice and healing. scld.org
WINTER BLESSING
Sun, Nov. 19 from 2-4 pm, Coeur d'Alene Casino
This afternoon of traditional storytelling and dance exhibitions features complimentary fry bread and huckleberry jam will be available. The event also features a performance of According to Coyote. cdacasino.com