Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these local events

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo A scene from the Gathering at the Falls Powwow in 2016.

Each November, Native American Heritage Month honors the history and traditions of the Indigenous peoples of the United States. Native culture abounds in the Inland Northwest. While we are lucky enough to have Indigenous culture as a constant daily presence in the region, Native American Heritage Month provides an opportunity to further observe, learn and appreciate the depth and diversity of tribal history.

While a host of events celebrating Native American Heritage Month can be found via the Inlander's online calendar, here are some 2023 event highlights to get you fully in the spirit all November.



JEFFREY GIBSON: THEY TEACH LOVE

Through March 9, 2024; Tue-Sat from 10 am-4 pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

This art exhibition combines various mediums such as sculpture, painting and video with the artist’s American Indian cultural background by adorning objects with beadwork, jingles, fringe and sinew. For a deeper exploration of Gibson’s art, read our story on the exhibition. museum.wsu.edu