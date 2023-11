Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these local events

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo A scene from the Gathering at the Falls Powwow in 2016.

Each November, Native American Heritage Month honors the history and traditions of the Indigenous peoples of the United States. Native culture abounds in the Inland Northwest. While we are lucky enough to have Indigenous culture as a constant daily presence in the region, Native American Heritage Month provides an opportunity to further observe, learn and appreciate the depth and diversity of tribal history.

While a host of events celebrating Native American Heritage Month can be found via the Inlander's online calendar, here are some 2023 event highlights to get you fully in the spirit all November.



JEFFREY GIBSON: THEY TEACH LOVE

Through March 9, 2024; Tue-Sat from 10 am-4 pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

This art exhibition combines various mediums such as sculpture, painting and video with the artist’s American Indian cultural background by adorning objects with beadwork, jingles, fringe and sinew. For a deeper exploration of Gibson’s art, read our story on the exhibition. museum.wsu.edu

Inspired by Washington State University’s 2023-24 Common Reading Book,, this exhibition highlights crucial themes through the lens of art, inviting visitors into a conversation about prioritizing a reciprocal relationship with the land, with each other, and with other living beings. museum.wsu.edu



This show features images from the studio archive of Washington-based Japanese photographer Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913), who explores Indigenous representation through photos of cultural objects and portraits of individuals with whom he maintained trusting relationships. northwestmuseum.org



Offering a space for two-spirit and Indgiqueer people to spend time with each other, participants at this communal gathering are encouraged to bring a creative project to work on. Tea, hot chocolate and some art supplies are provided. spectrumcenterspokane.org Indigenous turntablist DJ Exodus (aka Dean Smif) spins tunes at Highball every Friday and Saturday night through Nov. 18. northernquest.com/nahm This Humanities Washington lecture presented by Fern Renville, a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, focuses on stories, both mythic and personal, that reframe and highlight the history, present and future of Indigenous female power and leadership in America. humanities.org Published in 2018, Tommy Orange's Pulitzer Prize Finalist novelfollows a large cast of Native Americans living near Oakland, California. Gather at the South Hill Library to discuss how it dissects and explores Native American history and identities. spokanelibrary.org Learn more about Spokane's Indigenous Birth Justice Center and meet the advocates working in the community as a part of Spokane Tribal Network's Indigenous Birth Justice week. spokanetribalnetwork.org



This event features the Coeur d'Alene Tribe members showcased in Amazon Prime'sand Maria Givens, a season two contestant onWatch clips of the episodes, ask questions and taste the dishes Givens created on the show. cdacasino.com Native American comics Donovan Archambault, Mylo Smith and Thomas McClure perform stand up comedy. spokanecomedyclub.com

Tour the American Indian Community Center facility and learn about the services they provide to the community.Various tribal artisans and vendors sell their goods near the Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest. northernquest.com/nahm



Native American singer-songwriters Tony Louie, Isaac Tonasket and Tyus Beebe perform together at the Pend Oreille Pavilion. northernquest.com/nahm



Paint a Kalispel-inspired work of art depicting a tipi with Indigenous artist Helen Goodteacher (Nez Perce). northernquest.com/nahm



This film focuses on America's first Native doctor and modern-day medicine women who are fighting a war against alarming rates of disease, suicide and mental illness in Native American communities. spokanelibrary.org



Native designers showcase their unique styles on local models representing surrounding tribes. Music by DJ Exodus. northernquest.com/nahm



Joy Harjo, writer and poet of the Muscogee Nation, examines the power of words and how poetry can aid in justice and healing. scld.org

This afternoon of traditional storytelling and dance exhibitions features complimentary fry bread and huckleberry jam will be available. The event also features a performance of