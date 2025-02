February's First Friday includes comedy, local educators and more

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Kristin Robbin's show Painted Frames opens at Entropy this Friday.

click to enlarge T Kurtz/Courtesy of Liberty Gallery "Autumn Aria" by T Kurtz

features show openings, gallery receptions, live music and plenty of chances to chat with local artists. Spanning the downtown core and beyond, February's First Friday boasts an eclectic mix of events including shows by local educators and students, studio grand openings, and a show that mixes art with comedy.Receptions for this month's events happen Friday, Feb. 7, from 5-8 pm unless otherwise noted below. The following listings are alphabetical by venue name and were compiled from information provided by First Friday's organizer, Downtown Spokane Partnership, as well as venues and artists. For additional information visit firstfridayspokane.org or the Inlander's events calendar Auntie's longest-running poetry open mic hosted by Chris Cook and Chris Coppen invites readers to share three minutes worth of poetry. From 7-8 pm.Mo Stach and Janet Eglin showcase abstract art and realism paintings, respectively. Reception from 3-7 pm.Artwork by various Art Spirit Gallery artists and live music by Sammy Eubanks.The second First Friday reception for Drew Cliness' show "Star Power" featuring mixed-media art depicting celestial bodies. Reception 5-7:30 pm., 101 N. Stevens St.Maximalist paintings featuring funny characters by Kristin Robbins. Reception from 5-9 pm.A group exhibition featuring art by faculty of Gonzaga University, Eastern Washington University, Whitworth University, Spokane Falls Community College and North Idaho College. Reception from 4-7 pm.Hyperrealistic paintings of flowers by Lauren Urlacher. Reception from 4-7 pm.Paintings by River Ridge Association of Fine Arts members Nancy Huck, Diane Lindblade, Connie Hickman and Dawna McCallum. Reception from 4-6 pm.Artwork from Spokane Public Schools' five high schools (Ferris, Lewis and Clark, North Central, Rogers and Shadle Park) exploring themes of culture, the environment and social issues.A preview of artwork by artists who are participating in the 2025 Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour.Four prints from artist Keiko Hara that are also featured in the Smithsonian's collection.Sisters Judy Klier and Marcia McDonald showcase diverse paintings of animals, human beings and abstract shapes in their show " We Are Family." Reception from 4-8 pm.Local artist Meghan Jones depicts deep sea creatures using acrylic on canvas or denim. Reception from 5-9 pm.Rice Fergus Miller's first First Friday event features art by Coeur d'Alene printmaker Jill Mcfarlane, plus live music.A sip-and-shop art exhibit featuring Mary Willard's pastel paintings of wild animals. Reception from 5-7 pm.An exhibition and sale from the estate of Leslie W. LePere. An extensive selection of the artist’s work and art collection will be for sale, with 50% of the proceeds benefiting the Saranac Art Projects gallery.An art show by Audreanna Camm coupled with comedians Beth Brese, Blade Frank, Josh Teaford, Harry J. Riley and Jenni Watson who unleash wit and humor on the artwork. From 6-9 pm.Oil paintings by Karen Kaiser reflecting on the artist's childhood memories.An open studio showcasing watercolor and egg tempera paintings by Stan Miller. Reception from 7-9 pm.An open house-style event featuring visual artists Lisa and Sonny Moeckel, oracle card readings from Hannah Talbot, various vendors and music by Rosethrow."Connective Strands of Spirit" is a group show of Plateau artists featuring artwork honoring the Plateau's past, present and future. Artists include Bill Passmore, Britt Rynearson, Carly Feddersen, Emma Noyes, Frank Andrews, Joe Feddersen, Michael Holloman, Michelle Jack, RYAN! Feddersen and Spencer Keeton Cunningham.Trackside co-owner Chris Kelsey showcases ceramics depicting themes of change in the form of geometric shapes and geologic forces.Fifteen original watercolors painted by bari federspiel including images of shiny vessels, flowers, farm animals, frogs and an old car.