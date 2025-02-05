February's First Friday includes comedy, local educators and more

click to enlarge
First Friday, Spokane's monthly arts showcase,
Erick Doxey photo
Kristin Robbin's show Painted Frames opens at Entropy this Friday.
features show openings, gallery receptions, live music and plenty of chances to chat with local artists. Spanning the downtown core and beyond, February's First Friday boasts an eclectic mix of events including shows by local educators and students, studio grand openings, and a show that mixes art with comedy.
Receptions for this month's events happen Friday, Feb. 7, from 5-8 pm unless otherwise noted below. The following listings are alphabetical by venue name and were compiled from information provided by First Friday's organizer, Downtown Spokane Partnership, as well as venues and artists. For additional information visit firstfridayspokane.org
Auntie's Bookstore
, 402 W. Main Ave
Auntie's longest-running poetry open mic hosted by Chris Cook and Chris Coppen invites readers to share three minutes worth of poetry. From 7-8 pm.
Avenue West Gallery
, 907 W. Boone Ave
Mo Stach and Janet Eglin showcase abstract art and realism paintings, respectively. Reception from 3-7 pm.
Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave.
Artwork by various Art Spirit Gallery artists and live music by Sammy Eubanks.
Chase Gallery
, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd
The second First Friday reception for Drew Cliness' show "Star Power" featuring mixed-media art depicting celestial bodies. Reception 5-7:30 pm.
Entropy
, 101 N. Stevens St.
Maximalist paintings featuring funny characters by Kristin Robbins. Reception from 5-9 pm.
Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center, 125 S. Stevens St.
A group exhibition featuring art by faculty of Gonzaga University, Eastern Washington University, Whitworth University, Spokane Falls Community College and North Idaho College. Reception from 4-7 pm.
Helix Tasting Room
, 824 W. Sprague Ave.
Hyperrealistic paintings of flowers by Lauren Urlacher. Reception from 4-7 pm.
Indaba Coffee Roasters
, 518 W. Riverside Ave
Paintings by River Ridge Association of Fine Arts members Nancy Huck, Diane Lindblade, Connie Hickman and Dawna McCallum. Reception from 4-6 pm.
Kolva-Sullivan Gallery
, 115 S. Adams St
Artwork from Spokane Public Schools' five high schools (Ferris, Lewis and Clark, North Central, Rogers and Shadle Park) exploring themes of culture, the environment and social issues.
click to enlarge
T Kurtz/Courtesy of Liberty Gallery
"Autumn Aria" by T Kurtz
Liberty Gallery
, 203 N. Washington St
A preview of artwork by artists who are participating in the 2025 Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour.
Marmot Art Space
, 1202 W. Summit Pkwy
Four prints from artist Keiko Hara that are also featured in the Smithsonian's collection.
New Moon Art Gallery
, 1326 E. Sprague Ave
Sisters Judy Klier and Marcia McDonald showcase diverse paintings of animals, human beings and abstract shapes in their show " We Are Family." Reception from 4-8 pm.
Pottery Place Plus
, 203 N. Washington St
Local artist Meghan Jones depicts deep sea creatures using acrylic on canvas or denim. Reception from 5-9 pm.
Rice Fergus Miller, 1011 W. First Ave
Rice Fergus Miller's first First Friday event features art by Coeur d'Alene printmaker Jill Mcfarlane, plus live music.
SAUVAGE ZSA
, 122 S. Monroe St
A sip-and-shop art exhibit featuring Mary Willard's pastel paintings of wild animals. Reception from 5-7 pm.
Saranac Art Projects
, 25 W. Main St.
An exhibition and sale from the estate of Leslie W. LePere. An extensive selection of the artist’s work and art collection will be for sale, with 50% of the proceeds benefiting the Saranac Art Projects gallery.
Shotgun Studios
, 1625 W. Water Ave
An art show by Audreanna Camm coupled with comedians Beth Brese, Blade Frank, Josh Teaford, Harry J. Riley and Jenni Watson who unleash wit and humor on the artwork. From 6-9 pm.
Spokane Art School
, 503 E. Second Ave
Oil paintings by Karen Kaiser reflecting on the artist's childhood memories.
Stan Miller Gallery
, 3138 E. 17th Ave
An open studio showcasing watercolor and egg tempera paintings by Stan Miller. Reception from 7-9 pm.
Symons Block
, 7 S. Howard St.
An open house-style event featuring visual artists Lisa and Sonny Moeckel, oracle card readings from Hannah Talbot, various vendors and music by Rosethrow.
Terrain Gallery
, 628 N. Monroe St
"Connective Strands of Spirit" is a group show of Plateau artists featuring artwork honoring the Plateau's past, present and future. Artists include Bill Passmore, Britt Rynearson, Carly Feddersen, Emma Noyes, Frank Andrews, Joe Feddersen, Michael Holloman, Michelle Jack, RYAN! Feddersen and Spencer Keeton Cunningham.
Trackside Studio
, 115 S. Adams St
Trackside co-owner Chris Kelsey showcases ceramics depicting themes of change in the form of geometric shapes and geologic forces.
William Grant Gallery & Framing
, 1188 W. Summit Pkwy.
Fifteen original watercolors painted by bari federspiel including images of shiny vessels, flowers, farm animals, frogs and an old car.