Gonzaga is playing Baylor at Spokane Arena to start the college basketball season

While Inland Northwest sports fans are reveling
in the Seahawks' 3-0 start
and the impressive early season gridiron action from the Idaho Vandals
(much less so the Mariners' season-long collapse — who could've seen cheapskate owners not paying for any hitters wasn't a winning strategy... oh wait
), it can be easy to forget that basketball season is right around the corner. And this year, Gonzaga going to be a centerpiece of the college hoops' tip-off.
Gonzaga has officially confirmed that the men's basketball team will square off against Baylor at Spokane Arena on Nov. 4, a showdown that will be the
marquee game on the opening night of college basketball. It will only be the second time the two basketball schools have faced off since meeting in the 2021 National Championship Game. (Weirdly, I don't recall how that one went — oh well!)
Jeremy Roach Both teams are projected to be Top 10 teams this year. Gonzaga is basically returning last year's Sweet 16 squad, only losing Anton Watson while adding impact transfers like Michael Ajayi and Khalif Battle. Meanwhile, Baylor has an influx of extremely high-level new talent (Duke transfer Jeremy Roach, Miami transfer Norchad Omier and 5-star recruit V.J. Edgecombe), but they haven't played together yet, so the Zags catching the Bears before they gel might be fortuitous.
Tickets for Gonzaga versus Baylor at the Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 18, but the exact time, location and prices have not yet been disclosed.