Gonzaga is playing Baylor at Spokane Arena to start the college basketball season

The two Top 10 teams tip off their 2024-25 campaigns on Nov. 4.

By

While Inland Northwest sports fans are reveling in the Seahawks' 3-0 start and the impressive early season gridiron action from the Idaho Vandals (much less so the Mariners' season-long collapse — who could've seen cheapskate owners not paying for any hitters wasn't a winning strategy... oh wait), it can be easy to forget that basketball season is right around the corner. And this year, Gonzaga going to be a centerpiece of the college hoops' tip-off.

Gonzaga has officially confirmed that the men's basketball team will square off against Baylor at Spokane Arena on Nov. 4, a showdown that will be the marquee game on the opening night of college basketball. It will only be the second time the two basketball schools have faced off since meeting in the 2021 National Championship Game. (Weirdly, I don't recall how that one went — oh well!)

Jeremy Roach Both teams are projected to be Top 10 teams this year. Gonzaga is basically returning last year's Sweet 16 squad, only losing Anton Watson while adding impact transfers like Michael Ajayi and Khalif Battle. Meanwhile, Baylor has an influx of extremely high-level new talent (Duke transfer Jeremy Roach, Miami transfer Norchad Omier and 5-star recruit V.J. Edgecombe), but they haven't played together yet, so the Zags catching the Bears before they gel might be fortuitous.

Tickets for Gonzaga versus Baylor at the Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 18, but the exact time, location and prices have not yet been disclosed.

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

