It's hard to be excited about the Mariners when their ownership clearly doesn't care about winning

By

click to enlarge It's hard to be excited about the Mariners when their ownership clearly doesn't care about winning
Seth Sommerfeld photo
Fans are more willing to spend money on the Mariners than the team's owners.

A mere 17 months ago, Seattle Mariners fans were on cloud nine. The team had ended a 21-year playoff drought. While the season didn't end with a World Series appearance, hope abounded in Seattle. Center fielder Julio Rodríguez had become Major League Baseball's brightest young star. The team had a youthful, exciting core to build around including catcher Cal Raleigh and ace pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. It looked like the Mariners were in prime position to be baseball's next perennial contender.

But as the 2024 season opens this week, that once sunny optimism has been obscured by more than your average Seattle rain clouds.

After failing to capitalize on the momentum and missing the playoffs last year, M's players and fans alike expressed how they desperately wanted ownership to spend more money on improving the roster. After all, the Mariners were a team in the bottom half of MLB spending despite being in a wealthy market with fan support.

So what did the Mariners do this offseason?

Well, they traded away starting third baseman Eugenio Suárez to dump salary. Then they traded away starting outfielder Jarred Kelenic... to dump salary. To complete the trilogy they traded away Cy Young winner Robbie Ray... to dump salary (but at least they got Mariners fav Mitch Haniger back in that deal). They also didn't re-sign slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

After cutting that much salary, did they pony up for a superstar like Shohei Ohtani? Did they sign NL Cy Young and Seattle native Blake Snell — who openly expressed wanting to play for the Mariners? Nope. Nah. No chance.

The M's signed a backup catcher (Mitch Garver), a reliever (Ryne Stanek), and a back-end starting pitcher (Austin Voth). That's it. They eventually made small trades for second basemen Jorge Polanco and utilityman Samad Taylor, but that was hardly headline-making stuff.

Instead of building on the cheap young core, the Mariners essentially sat the offseason out. In his January offseason report card story, ESPN's David Schoenfield fittingly gave the M's an F grade.

Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto had a lot of heat on him for his inaction, but he openly stated that ownership had placed financial limitations on what moves he could make.

And that's the problem.

The Mariners ownership group is a joke. Principal owner John Stanton and the rest of the M's brass have turned what should be a gem MLB team into a poverty franchise.

Fundamentally, you probably shouldn't be a pro sports owner if you do not want to spend to win. Treat the companies that helped you amass wealth as a business, but you need to be willing to not make wild profits as a team owner. Especially in a rich market like Seattle, the lack of willingness to open up one's pocketbook is embarrassingly pathetic.

Things were only made worse at a now infamous Mariners press conference after last year's disappointing season. Dipoto practically shamed Mariners fans for not being stoked that the team was not contending, citing winning "54%" of games as the goal and further saying, "We're actually doing the fan base a favor in asking for their patience to win the World Series while we continue to build a sustainably good roster." Well any patience wasn't rewarded at all this offseason, as the roster appears to be markedly worse than it was heading into Opening Day last season.

While it sucks to have a bad owner overseeing a terrible team, it's not actually the worst situation you can be in as a fan. In those cases, it's easy to just tune the team out. The actual worst thing is the Mariners' current citation: a good team that's full of promise... but owned by wildly out-of-touch cheapskates who care more about higher profits than winning on the field.

If the Mariners owners don't care about winning, why should fans care about the Mariners?

Seattle Mariners Opening Day vs. Boston Red Sox • Thu, March 28 at 7:10 pm • Root Sports

The original print version of this article was headlined "Poverty Franchise"

Tags

The Seattle Mariners and the numbness of nothing

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Seattle Mariners and the numbness of nothing

The Seattle Mariners flip the script over Wild Card weekend

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Seattle Mariners flip the script over Wild Card weekend

The Seattle Mariners Enter Playoff Panic Mode

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Seattle Mariners Enter Playoff Panic Mode

On loving the Seattle Mariners, even when it seems like a terrible idea

By Mike Bookey

On loving the Seattle Mariners, even when it seems like a terrible idea
More »

My Fair Lady highlights the willpower and heart of a girl embarking on a journey to transform her life

By Summer Sandstrom

My Fair Lady highlights the willpower and heart of a girl embarking on a journey to transform her life

Terrain’s annual gallery fundraiser boosts art accessibility for all by offering 80+ pieces for $200 each

By Lucy Klebeck

Terrain’s annual gallery fundraiser boosts art accessibility for all by offering 80+ pieces for $200 each

Alegría Dance is celebrating its first year with a gala showcasing styles and dancers from near and far

By Summer Sandstrom

Alegr&iacute;a Dance is celebrating its first year with a gala showcasing styles and dancers from near and far

One culture writer's take on the potential TikTok ban, and why that's not good

By Summer Sandstrom

One culture writer's take on the potential TikTok ban, and why that's not good
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Trans Day of Visibility Art Show

Trans Day of Visibility Art Show @ Central Library

Sat., March 30, 12-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

Digital Edition

  • March 28- 3, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation