Inlander photographers Young Kwak and Erick Doxey share some of their favorite scenes captured throughout the year

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

RISING FROM THE PUNCHES

Spokane's Sik-Jitsu mixed martial arts gym has trained several breakout MMA stars over the years, including Julianna Peña and Michael Chiesa. In June we profiled Lisa Holtz, right, who's hoping to add her name to that roster. In this shot, she spars with Melissa Amaya to prep for a fight.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

DEFINING PLACE

Spokane artist Ben Joyce has been creating his placed-based, "abstract topophilia" art since 2006. This fall, he debuted a solo show of select large-scale pieces at Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

MODERN RANCHING

Carrying on his grandfather's tradition, local rancher Justin Owens is raising rare Italian cattle on the Palouse and selling luxury beef across the country. Here, mother cow Franchesca tends to her newborn calf.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

SACRED SOUNDS

We relaunched our Artists to Watch series in August. One of those features detailed how the pink-and-purple-coifed Priestess discovered EDM and became one of the most exciting DJs in the local music scene.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

CHONK-IMUS PRIME, KING OF THE MARMOTS

We sent Erick to photograph Indian Canyon Golf Course in June for a story about the area's great publicly managed courses in our Outdoors Issue. This friendly (well-fed) marmot stole the show in his outtakes, so we had to share.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

BLACKLIGHT BEAUTY SHOT

It takes hundreds of "scare actors" to make Silverwood's annual Halloween attraction, Scarywood, a success. Makeup artists like Kaarina Packer, shown here applying makeup on Jay "Chuckles the Clown," are indispensible in creating the spookiest experience possible.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

FIGHTING FIRE

AeroFlite 262 drops water on the Upper Cemetery Fire, which burned an area near North Government Way and West Greenwood Road on July 26 in Spokane.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

CHILDHOOD CANCER COALITION

3-year-old Oliver Glubrecht, who was diagnosed with leukemia, plays with his mother Meagan Glubrecht at Corbin Park on Aug. 12 in Spokane. We featured their story in our annual Give Guide issue.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

ZAG'S GOT DUDETTES

Gonzaga stars Kaylynne Truong and Yvonne Ejim walk through the Kennel crowd for an NCAA Tournament game on March 25 after the Zags women earned their first ever Top 4 seed in program history.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

TURN UP THE VOLUME!

Volume music festival returned after a four-year hiatus in September. While the Inlander no longer coordinates the local music fest that began back in 2010, we're still major supporters. Among the 80+ acts that performed for the 10th Volume was Chuck Vibes & The Dead Feels.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

CITY VIBES

After a five-year construction closure (including a two-year delay), the Post Street Bridge across the Spokane River finally reopened to car and pedestrian traffic in May.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

LOVE WINS

Ahead of Spokane's Pride celebration, Spokane Arts and a team of volunteers repainted the intersection of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street with this massive Progress Pride flag. While the city-funded mural (part of the Asphalt Art traffic calming fund) was vandalized within 24 hours of initial installation, community members donated more than $15,000 to restore it in time for the parade on June 10.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

BIRDS ON THE BRAIN

While many of us don't often notice all the feathered friends flying through the skies, the Spokane Audubon Society's members sure do. We tagged along in June on a guided birding walk at the Cheney Wetlands, where we met this yellow-headed blackbird and many other local species.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

GOOOOAL!

Spokane's new professional men's soccer team the Velocity kicked off their inaugural season this year, which we commemorated with a May photo essay. Here, the guys celebrate a goal on March 16. The match at ONE Spokane Stadium was their first home victory in team history.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

RUNNING THE CITY

It takes roughly 2,000 employees to tackle the herculean logistics needed to keep the city of Spokane running, as we wrote about in our June story "Inside the City." Among those workers is Street Department employee David Gregg, who operated a plate damper at a grind and overlay project at Havana and Sprague on June 13.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo