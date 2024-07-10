Last Chance! Vote for finalists in the Inlander's 2024 Cover Pet Photo Contest

By

click to enlarge Last Chance! Vote for finalists in the Inlander's 2024 Cover Pet Photo Contest (2)
Best in Show finalists (from left) Guacamole, Opi and Ellie.
The clock is ticking down for the 2024 Inlander Cover Pet Photo Contest: voting for this year's finalists closes at 11:59 pm on Thursday, July 11.

Go vote now at pets.inlander.com! (As of this posting, you can vote two more times — today and tomorrow — as we're allowing one vote per user per day.)

After pouring through hundreds of adorable submissions, our judges narrowed down the list for each of 15 categories, plus our overall "Best in Show" picks, to just five pets each.

Now it's up to voters to decide which of these furry friends should grace the cover of the Inlander's Pet Issue, on stands Aug. 1. Guacamole the fluffy artiste? Ellie the lake-loving Golden? Stache the chatty cat? Maybe Opi the dapper pup wins your heart, or the best bud duo of Cookie and Clementine.

And that's not all. Make sure to pick your favorites among the finalists in each of 15 other categories, from "Here Comes Trouble" to "Rescue Rascals," and even some feathered and hoofed friends in categories for exotic pets and farm animals.

We'll share the full contest results in the Aug. 1 Pet Issue.

click to enlarge Last Chance! Vote for finalists in the Inlander's 2024 Cover Pet Photo Contest
Best in Show finalists (from left) Cookie and Clementine, and Stache.

Tags

To get started as a bird-watcher, 'the only tool you need is paying attention'

By Eliza Billingham

To get started as a bird-watcher, 'the only tool you need is paying attention'

Q&A: A chat with Selkirk Conservation Alliance director Amy Anderson on how the nonprofit is ensuring favorite outdoors spaces stay healthy

By E.J. Iannelli

Q&amp;A: A chat with Selkirk Conservation Alliance director Amy Anderson on how the nonprofit is ensuring favorite outdoors spaces stay healthy

Five Inland Northwest hikes that should be on your radar this summer

By Colton Rasanen

Five Inland Northwest hikes that should be on your radar this summer

The Spokane Soccer Show is your hyperlocal source for everything kicking in the city

By Eliza Billingham

The Spokane Soccer Show is your hyperlocal source for everything kicking in the city
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Broken Mic

Broken Mic @ Neato Burrito

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Editor, and has been on staff since 2012. Her past roles at the paper include arts and culture editor, food editor and listings editor. She also currently serves as editor of the Inlander's yearly, glossy magazine, the Annual Manual. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident...

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation