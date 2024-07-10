Last Chance! Vote for finalists in the Inlander's 2024 Cover Pet Photo Contest

click to enlarge The clock is ticking down for the 2024 Inlander Cover Pet Photo Contest
Best in Show finalists (from left) Guacamole, Opi and Ellie.
: voting for this year's finalists closes at 11:59 pm on Thursday, July 11.
Go vote now at pets.inlander.com
! (As of this posting, you can vote two more times — today and tomorrow — as we're allowing one vote per user per day.)
After pouring through hundreds of adorable submissions, our judges narrowed down the list for each of 15 categories, plus our overall "Best in Show" picks, to just five pets each.
Now it's up to voters to decide which of these furry friends should grace the cover of the Inlander's
Pet Issue, on stands Aug. 1. Guacamole the fluffy artiste? Ellie the lake-loving Golden? Stache the chatty cat? Maybe Opi the dapper pup wins your heart, or the best bud duo of Cookie and Clementine.
And that's not all. Make sure to pick your favorites among the finalists in each of 15 other categories, from "Here Comes Trouble" to "Rescue Rascals," and even some feathered and hoofed friends in categories for exotic pets and farm animals.
We'll share the full contest results in the Aug. 1 Pet Issue.
Best in Show finalists (from left) Cookie and Clementine, and Stache.