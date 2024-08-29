Looking at the season ahead for the Inland Northwest's collegiate squads

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

: 5-7

: Jake Dickert (above)

The final year of the Pac-12 as we knew it didn't go as planned for the Cougs, as a hot 4-0 start fizzled with a 1-7 record to close out that era. But perhaps new foes will help the squad rebound. As WSU and Oregon State continue to formulate the future of the Pac-12, the Cougars and Beavers have formed an alliance with the Mountain West Conference for the 2024 campaign to fill their schedule with fresh Western matchups.

WSU saw a slew of transfer portal departures with the program being in conference purgatory — most notably star quarterback Cam Ward to Miami — but there's still talent on the roster for head coach Jake Dickert. A handful of returning Cougs have been named to the national preseason watch lists for their respective position awards, including offensive tackle Fa'alili Fa'amoe, linebacker Kyle Thornton, wide receiver Kyle Williams, kicker Dean Janikowski and punter Nick Haberer. Redshirt sophomore John Mateer will take over at QB to lead the pass attack on the Palouse.

While this season will be unlike any other in program history for Washington State, when the ball kicks off the Cougs diehards won't care too much about being in limbo as long as they're notching wins.

KEY GAME: While the Apple Cup in Seattle (Sept. 14) or the matchup against the only other Pac-12 survivor (WSU heads to Corvallis on Nov. 23) might seem like the obvious choices, a better measuring stick will be when the Cougs head to the Smurf Turf on Sept. 28 to play Mountain West favorite Boise State. A win versus the always-dangerous Broncos would help solidify WSU's claim as still being closer to a major conference school as opposed to a castaway demoted to the minors.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 vs. Portland State

Sept. 7 vs. Texas Tech

Sept. 14 vs. Washington (at Lumen Field)

Sept. 20 vs. San Jose State

Sept. 28 at Boise State

Oct. 12 at Fresno State

Oct. 19 vs. Hawai'i

Oct. 26 at San Diego State

Nov. 9 vs. Utah State

Nov. 16 at New Mexico

Nov. 23 at Oregon State

Nov. 30 vs. Wyoming

click to enlarge Idaho Athletics photo LB Jaxton Eck

IDAHO VANDALS

: 9-4 (6-2 Big Sky)

: Jason Eck

In just a couple years, head coach Jason Eck has turned Idaho from a doormat program into an FCS national title contender. The Vandals enter the season ranked No. 7 in the country... but only No. 3 in the ever-tough Big Sky behind Montana and Montana State. But the talent is in place for UI to capture its first Big Sky title since 1992. Expect the defense to lead the way for the men from Moscow — the defensive line and secondary should be elite units led by Preseason All-Big Sky standouts Dallas Afalava, Keyshawn James-Newby and Tommy McCormick. Star QB Gevani McCoy may have transferred to Oregon State, but new starter Jack Layne showed his skills throwing six TDs in a Senior Day spot start last season and will be aided by Preseason All-Big Sky tight end Jake Cox. Idaho is no longer simply a plucky team on the rise — the Vandals are national title contenders.

KEY GAME: After tough FBS tests to open the season in Oregon and Wyoming, the Vandals will get a chance at revenge in their first FCS tilt. Last year UAlbany staged a fourth-quarter comeback in Moscow to knock off Idaho in the FCS quarterfinals. Expect the Kibbie Dome to be rocking on Sept. 24 as the home team looks to wash that sour taste out of their months and assert their spot as a championship-caliber squad.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 at Oregon

Sept. 7 at Wyoming

Sept. 14 vs. UAlbany

Sept. 21 at Abilene Christian

Sept. 28 at UC Davis

Oct. 5 vs. Northern Arizona

Oct. 12 at Montana State

Oct. 19 vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 26 vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 9 at Portland State

Nov. 16 vs. Weber State

Nov. 23 at Idaho State

click to enlarge EWU Athletics photo WR Efton Chism lll

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

:

4-7 (3-5 Big Sky)

: Aaron Best

After soaring high for a decade and a half, the Eagles fans must feel like their wings have been clipped after two straight losing seasons. And a huge turnaround isn't expected, as EWU was picked to finish eighth in the Big Sky Preseason Coaches' Poll. Eastern should still be able to put points on the board, as quarterback Kekoa Visperas knows he can pretty much always throw it up to one of the best players in all of FCS football: All-American wide receiver Efton Chism III. But for the EWU to get back to their winning ways, new defensive coordinator Eric Sanders will have to turn around a unit that's been among the worst in FCS the past couple years. If the defense remains a sieve, the folks in Cheney will probably still be seeing red (and we're not talking about Roos Field's colorful turf).

KEY GAME: Might as well get the toughest test out of the way. On Sept. 28, Eastern Washington will open its Big Sky schedule by hosting conference title favorite and No. 3 team in the preseason FCS polls — the Montana Grizzlies. The matchup between the two squads has produced some legendary games in recent memory, and if the Eagles can make this tilt a competitive one, it'd bode well for the rest of their Big Sky campaign

SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 vs. Monmouth

Sept. 7 vs. Drake

Sept. 14 at SE Louisiana

Sept. 21 at Nevada

Sept. 28 vs. Montana

Oct. 12 at Sacramento State

Oct. 19 vs. UC Davis

Oct. 26 at Idaho

Nov. 2 vs. Montana State

Nov. 9 at Northern Colorado

Nov. 16 vs. Idaho State

Nov. 12 at Northern Arizona

WHITWORTH PIRATES

:

10-1 (7-0 NWC)

: Rod Sandberg

There's only one college football team in the Inland Northwest that had an undefeated regular season in 2023: the Whitworth Pirates. After entering last season unranked, the Pirates won the Northwest Conference without a blemish before eventually falling in the second round of the Division III playoffs. And there's reason to believe that Coach Rod Sandberg can keep things going and raise the Pirates to perennial contender status. Whitworth — ranked No. 24 in the preseason polls — features a whopping 32 seniors on the roster and returns 10 starters on defense and eight starters on offense (including all five starters on the offensive line). And even though the Pirates have to replace an NWC Offensive Player of the Year in departing quarterback Austin Ewing, captain Ryan Blair steps in to fill the void with prior starting experience, having completed 71% of passes in 16 games played. If you're looking to catch some winning football actually in Spokane, the Whitworth Pine Bowl is the place to be.

KEY GAME: Last season the Northwest Conference came down to a matchup of two undefeated teams in the final game of the regular season — Whitworth vs. Linfield. The Pirates prevailed to capture the title, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the same script play out in 2024. Linfield is once again a favorite to win the NWC and starts the season ranked No. 23. This year, their season-ending showdown takes place in Spokane and may once again be for all the marbles.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 7 at Gustavus Adolphus

Sept. 14 vs. Eastern Oregon

Sept. 21 vs. Chapman

Oct. 5 at Pacific Luthern

Oct. 12 vs. Willamette

Oct. 19 at Puget Sound

Oct. 26 at Pacific (Oregon)

Nov. 2 vs. Lewis & Clark

Nov. 9 at George Fox

Nov. 16 vs. Linfield