New Swing Lounge location in downtown Spokane, Blue Door renovations; plus, new music!

NO IFS, ANDS OR PUTTS

Spokane is a golfer's paradise with nearly 15 courses within an hour's drive of the city and

more on the outskirts. Following the success of the Swing Lounge in Spokane Valley, a second location recently opened in the Bank of America building in downtown Spokane, featuring six Trackman virtual golf simulators. Golfers of all skill levels and ages are invited to step up to the tee box and take a swing. Swing Lounge also has a lobby bar and a full-service restaurant, so you can get the full golf course clubhouse experience in the heart of downtown. Head to swinglounge.golf to book a tee time and get to makin' some birdies. (MADISON PEARSON)

WHEN ONE BLUE DOOR CLOSES...

Back in October, local improv comedy group the Blue Door Theatre announced a move from its longtime digs in the Garland District to downtown Spokane's historic Benewah Dairy milk bottle on South Cedar Street. As of this summer, however, the troupe has temporarily moved all shows to Spokane Children's Theatre while their new space is remodeled. In a recent newsletter, Blue Door staff informed supporters that they've been "required to make improvements" including a new bathroom, fire door, stage ramp, HVAC system updates and improved accessibility from the parking lot to the front door. Although weekly performances have been moved to SCT, Blue Door's summer camps and improv classes are still happening on Cedar Street. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on July 12.

JOHNNY BLUE SKIES, PASSAGE DU DESIR

For some (dumb) reason alternative country superstar Sturgill Simpson only wanted to release five proper albums under his own name, so his latest LP comes out under the new alias "Johnny Blue Skies."

PHISH, EVOLVE

After a short residency at the Sphere, the legendary jam rock band releases a 16th studio album to provide fresh tunes to noodle over live.

MEGAN MORONEY, AM I OK?

The rapidly rising country singer-songwriter star clearly knows what's up, because she's spending release day for her sophomore album in Spokane. (SETH SOMMERFELD)