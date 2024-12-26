Our arts and culture team recaps their favorite and most impactful stories of 2024

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Students at Cheney High School rehearsing The Spongebob Musical back in April.

From reporting the news across the region's thriving arts scene to digging into stories that spark our curiosity, the Inlander's culture team was once again busy and inspired this year. Below are some of our favorite stories to report and share, from profiles on star collegiate athletes and actors to features on visual artists, authors and much more.

— CHEY SCOTT, Editor

Feb. 29

THE CHAMELEON RECHARGES THE LOCAL MUSIC SCENE

The local music scene was in mourning after Lucky You Lounge closed in summer 2023, but thankfully the venue got a new lease on life when it reopened as The Chameleon in early 2024. Rüt Bar & Kitchen founder/chef Josh Lorenzen and his visual artist wife Hazel Miller took over the Browne's Addition spot and transformed it into an entirely new creature.

Live music is still the venue's driving force, including an array of local album release shows and touring concerts, ranging from hip-hop to EDM to folk to rock. But the venue has also leaned into being a clubbing hotspot, boasting an array of themed dance nights for those looking to get a bit wild on the weekend. The reopening of its downstairs space as the Jaguar Room gives the scene another much-needed spot for all-ages shows. So far, The Chameleon has been a welcome re-addition to the Spokane musical ecosystem no matter what color it shifts to on a given night. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

March 21

YVONNE EJIM TAKES GONZAGA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TO NEW HEIGHTS

Last season's Gonzaga women's hoops team had an array of amazing shooting guards (twins Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong; Brynna Maxwell), but Canadian center Yvonne Ejim was the backbone of a Bulldogs team that earned a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament (the highest in program history). We profiled the unassuming post bruiser before the Zags made another run to the Sweet 16. (SS)

April 25

REVIVING CHENEY HIGH SCHOOL'S DRAMA PROGRAM

By now it's well established that nearly everyone (save for the country's billionaires) emerged from the pandemic and found themselves behind the eight ball. The students of Cheney High School were fortunate enough to have a brand new performance space awaiting their return, but the drama program itself experienced a wobble that threatened its ability to put that space to full use. Michael A. Scott, who was working with the school's marching band, stepped in to help stabilize the program, starting with These Shining Lives, a compelling, historically based play about the Radium Girls. After that, for a change of pace, the students chose to perform The SpongeBob Musical. More than a story about the reinvigoration of a drama program in COVID's turbulent wake, this is about the myriad ripple effects of the performing arts — whether that's creating closer ties with the community or enabling teens to build skills and confidence. (E.J. IANNELLI)

May 30

HOW A UKRAINIAN IMMIGRANT FROM SPOKANE BECAME DARTH VADER

It's rare when conducting an interview for a Culture story that I go, "Damn, I really wish I had cover story space to get all this in," but that was certainly the case when I was talking to Dmitrious Bistrevsky before his Lilac City Comicon appearance. Born in Ukraine shortly before the fall of the Soviet Union, Bistrevsky and his family fled to the States as Christian refugees and eventually settled in Spokane. His youth wasn't easy as a lanky immigrant, but every time he found something he struggled at — breakdancing, acting, etc. — his internal rebellious determinism forced him to become better.

After trying his hand at stunts and the circus, Bistrevsky's highly coordinated 6-foot-7 frame found a calling as a creature actor. He eventually landed the role as the body actor for Darth Vader in the Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi — a character that perfectly fits his defiant spirit and underdog upbringing. Thankfully, though, Bistrevsky is closer to an oversized Chewbacca-like teddy bear than the youngling-slaughtering dark Sith Lord. (SS)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Spokane Pride & Remembrance Project leaders, from left, Bethany Laird, Crystal Marché and Shelby Dirks.

June 6

UNCOVERING THE REGION'S LGBTQ+ HISTORY

For more than three decades, Spokane has celebrated Pride in some fashion, usually with a parade. In 2024, some folks in the Inland Northwest decided that (in addition to a parade) they'd spend time documenting the history of the region's LGBTQ+ community by researching and displaying lesser-seen archival material and donated memorabilia. Led by head curator and drag queen Crystal Marché, the Spokane Pride & Remembrance history project was featured throughout Pride 2024. The project is still being updated and parts of it can be viewed online at spokanepride.org/historyprojecthub. (COLTON RASANEN)

June 13

A FORGOTTEN CHILDREN'S BOOK IS FINALLY PUBLISHED

It took more than 75 years for Margaret Morrison Roeth's beautiful children's book to make it into readers' hands, but thanks to her now-94-year-old son, Charles "Chuck" Roeth, Mister Deedle's Tree House lives on. First created in 1948 and featuring Morrison Roeth's beautiful hand-painted illustrations alongside a charming story about two young siblings based on Chuck and his sister, Helen Betsy, the book was initially turned down by publishers in the 1950s. The Roeth family didn't give up, however, when the manuscript recently resurfaced in the family's belongings. A serendipitous meeting with the director of a small publishing house led to the picture book being fast-tracked to the printers so that Chuck and family could finally celebrate and share his mother's heartwarming creation with readers of all ages. (CS)

June 27

MERY SMITH REFLECTS ON ROLE AS SPOKANE'S POET LAUREATE

Every two years or so, Spokane names a new poet laureate, tasked with increasing the visibility of poetry and celebrating the spoken and written word within the community. It's been just over a year since Mery Smith took on the role, and she's since proven herself totally worthy of the title. Smith has organized numerous workshops for underserved communities, revived the Poetry at the Podium program at Spokane City Council meetings, and was recently nominated for a Pushcart Prize by North Idaho College's Trestle Creek Review. Smith's tenure as Spokane's poet laureate will wrap up in a year, but her mission to help others through the power of words certainly won't. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Spokane Poet Laureate Mery Smith.

July 11

AN EVENING AT BROKEN MIC

A larger Inlander roundup of the region's thriving open mic scene occasioned a summer evening visit to Neato Burrito, home to the long-running Broken Mic series. To the uninitiated, this lively weekly poetry reading might sound a little daunting. Broken Mic draws a crowd of very engaged and vocal regulars. Its sheer longevity has also given rise to some participatory rituals that could leave newcomers feeling out of place. But in the words of rotating emcee Liz Marlin, Broken Mic makes a point of being "militantly supportive." And on this evening, the room's ability to welcome veterans and first-timers alike and encourage them to share some of their most personal verse was on full display. (EJI)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

Aug. 29

DYLAN LIPSKER CELEBRATES SUCCESS AT BIG CITY ART GALLERY

When I first met Dylan Lipsker, he exuded an infectiously positive energy. The artist, who mainly works with glass and acrylic, grinned ear-to-ear as he spoke about his career and each of the pieces covering the walls at his Big City Art Gallery & Studio. Even while speaking about an accident that caused him to lose the ability to have REM sleep, he focused on how it didn't hinder but helped his career as an artist. We published this piece right before Lipsker celebrated the first anniversary of his studio and gallery, and the Spokane artist is still going strong. Earlier this month, he debuted a second space downtown, Big City Art Gallery. (CR)

Sept. 19

ART SPIRIT GALLERY'S MEL MCCUDDIN "FIRE SALE"

Two years ago the Inland Northwest art scene lost a titan. Mel McCuddin, known for his distinct, expressive and humorous art style, left a permanent mark on the art world. For over 20 years of his prolific career, McCuddin showcased and sold his paintings at the Art Spirit Gallery in Coeur d'Alene. In the last few years of his life, McCuddin expressed to his son that he wished for his remaining art to be torched in a bonfire after his death. To honor the artist's wishes, The Art Spirit Gallery hosted a "fire sale" of his remaining work, selling paintings at a discounted rate and promising to give any unpurchased pieces a warm farewell. (MP)

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

Oct. 3

BEHIND THE SCENES AT SCARYWOOD

Soon after moving to the Inland Northwest in 2023, I learned about Scarywood, Silverwood Theme Park's spooky season soiree. As a fan of all things horror, the concept of a haunted theme park was intriguing, so I made sure to grab tickets. It suffices to say, the experience exceeded my expectations. I was terrified from the moment I entered the front gates until I passed through them on the way out. But I was also curious about the work that goes into creating something so scary on such a massive scale. Fast forward to this year, and all my questions were answered when I went behind the scenes during Scarywood's dress rehearsal night. From costume and makeup to stretching and screaming into the night, I got to witness what it takes to host the Inland Northwest's scariest attraction. (CR)

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Scarywood clowns

Oct. 31

DAN MONSON COMES HOME TO COACH EWU BASKETBALL

After making another Cinderella run in this year's NCAA tournament with Long Beach State after the school told him he was getting fired, Spokane native Dan Monson — the coach who started Gonzaga's rise to glory via the Bulldogs' shocking 1999 Elite Eight run — returned home to coach the Eastern Washington Eagles. We chatted with the veteran coach about his new gig, the arc of his career, and the lessons he's learned along the way. (SS)

Nov. 6

MAYOR LISA BROWN WANTS SPOKANE ARTS BACK IN THE CITY

Spokane's art community has a long and storied history of challenge, change and success, but it's always been there to serve artists and creatives in myriad ways. Almost exactly 12 years to the day after the arts department was cut from the city's budget, Mayor Lisa Brown announced plans for Spokane Arts — the nonprofit created as a result of that elimination — to rejoin the city. A motion to extend Spokane Arts' contract with the city for one year passed unanimously at the Dec. 9 City Council meeting, moving the nonprofit into a transitional phase. Open community forums in 2025 are planned as Spokane Arts and the city work together to determine the best path forward to weave the Office of Arts & Culture back into the city government. (MP) ♦