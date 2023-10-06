What to expect at Terrain 14, Spokane's largest multi-media art and music event

And just like that, it's time for the region's largest art extravaganza once again — Terrain is here!
Put on by the nonprofit of the same name, Terrain 14 is the organization's biggest event to date with 394 artists, 810 artworks and three floors of wall-to-wall art, performances, music and more.
The one-night celebration is located in the heart of downtown at 314 W. Riverside Ave and runs from 5 pm to midnight. This is the second year the event is being held at this location. The event organizers are affectionately calling the building the "Jensen-Byrd 2.0", not to be confused with the event's prior site at the Jensen-Byrd warehouse on the western edge of the University District.
Just look for the line circling the block — that's how you'll know you're in the right spot!
Something I had not participated in years prior was Thursday's ticketed preview night, but I decided to check it out this year. Perks of this ticketed option include a less-crowded look at the art offerings, first pick of any art you might want to purchase and no waiting in lines for prints or Terrain merch. Score!
In addition to all of the visual art and interactive performances available to see at preview night, tonight's free event will feature a full live music lineup, literary performances and food trucks.
If you want to beat the crowds, show up right at 5 pm or wait until later in the night to head downtown. If you do find yourself waiting in line to get into the event, chat with those around you about all of the cool art you're about to experience.
I consider myself someone who is very in tune with the art scene here in Spokane, (I would hope I am! It's kinda my job) but at this year's Terrain I saw plenty of names that I had never seen before sprinkled in with more well-known local artists like Karli Fairbanks, Megan Perkins and Reinaldo Gil Zambrano.
The Jensen-Byrd 2.0 is a huge building. Don't be shy while walking around, peek around corners and look inside all the nooks and crannies. If you see a room covered by a thin curtain, open it up and see what's inside. There's a narrow hallway to your right? Explore — there is art everywhere. And don't be afraid to take a seat at the Terrain Theater setup on the second floor. Chill out for a minute while watching one of the many video submissions received this year.
The Spokane Bottle Project is set up on the third floor. Check out their installation for a heartwarming story about 10,000 old bottles and the opportunity to participate in their storytelling project.
Terrain is a great place to experience many different mediums of art under one roof. This year I noticed an uptick in fiber art (see Anna Reynolds Wallis and Kimber Follevaag), metal sculpture (Chris Komski) and the use of neon lights in installations and sculptures (Sean Sullivan and Nina McLean).
Head downtown tonight to see what Terrain has to offer this year and then start your countdown to Terrain 15!
Tonight's live music lineup is as follows:
6:30 PM: Topp
7:15 PM: AZARIAH
8:00 PM: ghostdivorce
8:45 PM: lost masters
9:30 PM: ExZac Change & Matisse
10:00 PM: Betsy Rogue
10:35 PM: August to August
11:10 PM: Aspen Kye
11:40 PM: Estimate