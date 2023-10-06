What to expect at Terrain 14, Spokane's largest multi-media art and music event

click to enlarge Madison Pearson photo A welcome message from the Terrain team on the event's chalk wall.

Historically, Terrain sees about 13,000 attendees each year. Be prepared to be in close proximity with others and, pro tip: dress in layers. It gets pretty warm under all of the lights inside but will be a bit chilly outside where music and food trucks are located once the sun goes down.



If you want to beat the crowds, show up right at 5 pm or wait until later in the night to head downtown. If you do find yourself waiting in line to get into the event, chat with those around you about all of the cool art you're about to experience.

click to enlarge Madison Pearson photo A collaborative art piece titled "The Landscapes of Friendship" by Karli Fairbanks and Nina McLean.

click to enlarge Madison Pearson photo The Literature Park area designed by local poet and artist, Kat Smith.

5:45 PM: Sad Boy Union

6:30 PM: Topp

7:15 PM: AZARIAH

8:00 PM: ghostdivorce

8:45 PM: lost masters

9:30 PM: ExZac Change & Matisse

10:00 PM: Betsy Rogue

10:35 PM: August to August

11:10 PM: Aspen Kye

11:40 PM: Estimate