What to expect at Terrain 14, Spokane's largest multi-media art and music event

By


Madison Pearson photo
A welcome message from the Terrain team on the event's chalk wall.

And just like that, it's time for the region's largest art extravaganza once again — Terrain is here!

Put on by the nonprofit of the same name, Terrain 14 is the organization's biggest event to date with 394 artists,  810 artworks and three floors of wall-to-wall art, performances, music and more.

The one-night celebration is located in the heart of downtown at 314 W. Riverside Ave and runs from 5 pm to midnight. This is the second year the event is being held at this location. The event organizers are affectionately calling the building the "Jensen-Byrd 2.0", not to be confused with the event's prior site at the Jensen-Byrd warehouse on the western edge of the University District.

Just look for the line circling the block — that's how you'll know you're in the right spot!

Something I had not participated in years prior was Thursday's ticketed preview night, but I decided to check it out this year. Perks of this ticketed option include a less-crowded look at the art offerings, first pick of any art you might want to purchase and no waiting in lines for prints or Terrain merch. Score!

In addition to all of the visual art and interactive performances available to see at preview night, tonight's free event will feature a full live music lineup, literary performances and food trucks.

Historically, Terrain sees about 13,000 attendees each year. Be prepared to be in close proximity with others and, pro tip: dress in layers. It gets pretty warm under all of the lights inside but will be a bit chilly outside where music and food trucks are located once the sun goes down.

If you want to beat the crowds, show up right at 5 pm or wait until later in the night to head downtown. If you do find yourself waiting in line to get into the event, chat with those around you about all of the cool art you're about to experience. 

click to enlarge What to expect at Terrain 14, Spokane's largest multi-media art and music event
Madison Pearson photo
A collaborative art piece titled "The Landscapes of Friendship" by Karli Fairbanks and Nina McLean.

I consider myself someone who is very in tune with the art scene here in Spokane, (I would hope I am! It's kinda my job) but at this year's Terrain I saw plenty of names that I had never seen before sprinkled in with more well-known local artists like Karli Fairbanks, Megan Perkins and Reinaldo Gil Zambrano.

The Jensen-Byrd 2.0 is a huge building. Don't be shy while walking around, peek around corners and look inside all the nooks and crannies. If you see a room covered by a thin curtain, open it up and see what's inside. There's a narrow hallway to your right? Explore — there is art everywhere. And don't be afraid to take a seat at the Terrain Theater setup on the second floor. Chill out for a minute while watching one of the many video submissions received this year.

click to enlarge What to expect at Terrain 14, Spokane's largest multi-media art and music event
Madison Pearson photo
The Literature Park area designed by local poet and artist, Kat Smith.
New features at this year's Terrain include a photo booth area run by Electric Photoland in collaboration with Teleport Vintage Co., a Literature Park installation designed by local artist and poet Kat Smith, and several larger-scale immersive installations. The Spokane Bottle Project is set up on the third floor. Check out their installation for a heartwarming story about 10,000 old bottles and the opportunity to participate in their storytelling project.

Terrain is a great place to experience many different mediums of art under one roof. This year I noticed an uptick in fiber art (see Anna Reynolds Wallis and Kimber Follevaag), metal sculpture (Chris Komski) and the use of neon lights in installations and sculptures (Sean Sullivan and Nina McLean).

Head downtown tonight to see what Terrain has to offer this year and then start your countdown to Terrain 15!

Tonight's live music lineup is as follows:

5:45 PM: Sad Boy Union
6:30 PM: Topp
7:15 PM: AZARIAH
8:00 PM: ghostdivorce
8:45 PM: lost masters
9:30 PM: ExZac Change & Matisse
10:00 PM: Betsy Rogue
10:35 PM: August to August
11:10 PM: Aspen Kye
11:40 PM: Estimate

About The Author

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and covering everything from libraries to mermaid pods for the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Washington University.

