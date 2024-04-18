Local restaurants on the move; local food lands at Spokane International Airport

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Travelers will be able to nosh on Shelby's Burgers and other local restaurants' eats at Spokane International Airport thanks to a new food service plan.

Attention, Spokane: This is your pilot speaking. A whole new food scene is about to arrive at Spokane International Airport. On April 1, the Spokane Airport Board awarded SSP America a 10-year contract to develop the airport's food and beverage services. In normal words, that means some pretty cool local restaurants are getting new locations inside the airport.

According to a proposed layout, the rotunda just past security will feature Method Juice Cafe, Shelby's Burgers, The Yards Bruncheon, Wanderlust Delicato and Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters. Jack and Dan's is smack dab in the middle of Concourse A, and Wiley's Downtown Bistro is set to feed Concourse B. The new Concourse C expansion is envisioned to open with Iron Goat Brewing Co., Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese, and Zona Tacos and Tortas.

The goal is to welcome visitors into the Inland Northwest with our best fork forward.

"When travelers visit Spokane International Airport, they're not just passing through our gates on to their next destination," says Ezra Eckhardt, Spokane Airport Board chair, in the opening announcement. "They're stepping through the front door of the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene community, and reimagining the airport's concessions program enables us to simultaneously enhance the passenger experience and create new opportunities to engage and spotlight local Inland Northwest businesses."

But in case you're worried about your preflight routine, don't fret: There will still be a Starbucks in the airport, you'll just have to go to Concourse C to find it. The bad news for the rest of us is that, yes, all these spots are past the security check. So if you want to get a killer grilled cheese or a tasty taco, go to the restaurants' city locations.

OTHER NEW ARRIVALS

Whistle Punk East

9013 E. Frederick Ave., Millwood

Last month, Whistle Punk Brewing opened a second location in Millwood inside the former home of Millwood Brewing. The Spokane Valley location welcomes all ages, plus dogs on the patio. Hours are the same as its downtown location.

Savory

120 S. First Ave., Sandpoint

Find pizza and pasta, plus some exotic takes on comfort classics, made to order in a swanky setting with modern, quick counter service.

Izumi Sushi & Asian Bistro

4334 S. Regal St., Spokane

Izumi technically didn't go anywhere, but it completed an extensive renovation and is now ready to get back to serving the South Hill. Stop in for your favorite sushi roll in a new, beautiful dining room, all without the hassle of finding a new address.

Dos Gordos

12501 N. Division St., Spokane

Again, not a new location, but a reopening of Wandermere's latest taco spot after it closed at the end of 2023. Although classic takes on traditional Mexican dishes will make you feel like you've taken a trip south of the border.

One final check before you take off: Lunch is back at Zona Blanca! Stop in this spring and summer for a midday margarita or a noontime nosh. The patio officially opens May 7, and happy hour still kicks it from 4 to 6 pm. No need to relocate yourself — take a flavorcation any day of the week, right in downtown Spokane. ♦