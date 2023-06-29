Lunarium relocates its late-night, safe-haven cafe and tea shop to North Monroe

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Cozy up with a pot of tea at Lunarium.

Have you ever heard of a "third place?"

It's a term that describes spaces where people can feel comfortable and spend time between home (the first place) and work (the second place), such as churches, bookstores and coffee shops.

In Spokane, Aimee Clark and her partner Dorian Karahalios are on a mission to bring back the third place. Specifically, a late-night third place.

"These places have been disappearing and have been replaced by large corporations or chains, and you're missing that kind of element of the familiar neighborhood place or community place," Clark says.

The couple opened Lunarium in early May at 1925 N. Monroe St., tucked behind Atomic Threads Boutique and next to a Baskin Robbins. As the sun sets, many locals flock to this safe haven where they can freely express themselves while reading, playing board games or just enjoying time with company. The cafe serves coffee, tea and club sodas flavored with homemade syrups ($5.50), along with from-scratch baked goods such as scones paired with strawberry balsamic pink peppercorn jam ($6) and a variety of seasonal cookies (two for $5).

While Lunarium now has a home of its own on the south end of the North Monroe Business District, its first run, from fall 2021 to last August, was as an after-hours pop-up inside Twenty-Seventh Heaven bakery on the lower South Hill. (The bakery has also since relocated to downtown Spokane, at 105 S. Madison St.)

"Once the bakery left for the day, we took over her space, and we brought in our full totes of all of our things and unpacked everything and served tea and coffee and treats," Clark says.

The couple cycled through this rigorous process for about nine months, just enough time to let them figure out if the concept of a late-night cafe that doesn't serve any alcohol was worthwhile.

When they found their current location, however, there was fear that the customers they'd gotten to know and love would forget about Lunarium. So when all of their regulars came back, Clark and Karahalios were overjoyed with excitement.

The people are the heart of their business. Clark and Karahalios' vision was to build community around a safe space where everyone feels included. Lunarium is pro-LGBTQ+, pro-nerd (they've themed summer beverages and treats after sci-fi franchises, such as "The Dune Days of Summer") and supports anyone who struggles with their mental health.

A variety of seating is spread throughout the cafe: tables, a leather couch, a bar and spaced-out chairs. Lunarium also has gender-neutral bathrooms.

Above all, it's intended to be a place where guests don't have to spend money to feel welcome.

According to Clark, "People can just exist. We are really trying to be the most comfortable space, and the most welcoming, too."

It's not only the people who make Lunarium feel like home, it's the tea as well.

Relax in a seat that best fits your needs and vibe with acoustics from a local musician while sipping on a cozy pot of Honeybush peach herbal tea ($6), a naturally sweet treat for the tastebuds that comes from a shrub native to South Africa.

This tea variety is also represented at Lunarium's monthly tea tasting events, Tea Journeys, which showcase the unique elements of different tea served there. During Tea Journeys, customers learn the history behind each tea, why it tastes the way it does, and how it's produced.

Lunarium is also rolling out monthly tea club subscriptions later this summer. Customers can pick up fancy, higher-end teas (which Clark says are too expensive for their in-house menu) and learn about them through a crafty presentation card.

Want a special tea that's not on the menu? If you ask about the "secret tea" behind the counter, you just might get access to it. ♦

Lunarium • 1925 N Monroe St. • Open Thu-Sat 5 pm-midnight • lunariumspokane.com • 509-315-5605