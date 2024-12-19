TO-GO BOX: TT's ditches its barbecue menu to rebrand; Ultimate Bagel lives on; plus winter food pop-ups

TO-GO BOX: TT's ditches its barbecue menu to rebrand; Ultimate Bagel lives on; plus winter food pop-ups
All aboard the Crazy Train!

SWITCHIN' THINGS UP

While Hillyard's Tex-Mex eatery Locos closed in early November, diners didn't have to wait long for a replacement. Crazy Train Eatery opened in the space in the beginning of December, and is also owned and operated by The Grain Shed.

Teddy Benson, Grain Shed's brewmaster and the cooperatively owned venture's board president, says Locos' closure was primarily due to financial difficulties.

"We were looking at the financial draw of Locos putting the entire organization in jeopardy and bankruptcy," Benson says. "Running and operating a barbecue restaurant in Spokane is extremely difficult" — and expensive, he adds.

Crazy Train Eatery is now managed by a longtime Grain Shed chef and co-owner, Meranda Tylluan, who's led the establishment to a simpler, tried-and-true menu of sandwiches, burgers and salads, all using The Grain Shed's baked goods, of course. Wash it down with a pint from one of four rotating beers on tap.

"We are excited to be there; we are excited to be back," Benson says. "The United Building is just a beautiful place... We're hoping things go well this time around, that we can have that location be something that's financially feasible."

Barbecue lovers may also be shedding some tears over the news that TT's Old Iron Brewery & BBQ is returning to its brewpub roots and removing barbecue from its menu at both its Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake locations.

Last weekend was the last time customers could get their hands on TT's Southern-style barbecue fixins', and TT's is closing through the end of the year to rebrand its food menu. It'll return to its brewery roots in name, too, going back to TT's Old Iron Brewery.

Owner Travis Thosath says food and labor costs, alongside a drop in business, are the reason for the changes.

Those who were distraught when The Ultimate Bagel near Gonzaga University announced its closure in October can let out a sigh of relief now that Little Garden Cafe is taking over both the space and its beloved bagel recipes come January.

Little Garden Cafe currently has two locations in Spokane, at 2901 W. Northwest Blvd. and 9918 N. Waikiki Road, near Whitworth University.

Until the new year, Ultimate Bagel owner Christi Chapman will continue to work alongside baking partner John Manalowe to serve their bagels beloved by the community for 30 years, while also passing their bagel baking secrets to Little Garden's owners, Faith and David Alderete.

In other tasty news, Bardic Brewing and Cider celebrated the opening of a new downtown taphouse on Dec. 7. People who love to geek out and drink craft beer can feel right at home inside the new space at 201 W. Riverside Ave., formerly Mountain Lakes Brewing Co.

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Feel some seasonal magic at The Volstead Act's Miracle pop-up bar. Sip on festive cocktails like the Chrismapolitan and snowball old-fashioned while surrounded by the loudest holiday decorations you could hope for. The pop-up is active through Dec. 31, so dig out your ugly Christmas sweaters, grab some friends and join in the cheer.

Foodwise, Inland Pacific Kitchen is offering several limited, themed menus through December. From Dec. 18 to 28, the fine dining establishment is bringing back their popular Chinese takeout menu, for which chefs create their own delicious interpretations of classic Chinese dishes.

For those whose favorite Christmas movie is The Nightmare Before Christmas, rejoice with Inland Pacific Kitchen's "Burton's Brunch" on Dec. 21 and 22. Then, be transported to New Orleans for a New Year's Eve dinner featuring a menu of the Southern city's culinary classics. The five-course meal is $135 per person and includes one classic NOLA-style cocktail at Hogwash Whiskey Den. Dressing up is encouraged, too!

Need a last-minute stocking stuffer? Birdie's Pie Shop is now selling their limited "Pie for the Year" stamp cards. For $38 for sweet pies and $48 for savory, cardholders get one personal pie each month in 2025. The math comes out to half-off regular price — a steal for pie lovers! Birdies is only selling about 50 cards at each of its three locations. Order online (birdiespies.com) and pick which store you'd like to pick up from. ♦

