Inflatable watercraft make it easy to get out on the water — just grab a pump and go

There are 76 beautiful lakes all within a one-hour drive of Spokane, and nothing will make them more accessible to you this summer than an inflatable watercraft.



Think paddleboards, kayaks, rowboats and rafts. Generally, inflatables won't necessitate a roof rack or trailer. And while there are legions of rugged inflatable boats, sometimes including outboard motors, that can cost thousands of dollars, there's also a plethora of inexpensive inflatables for casual summer days on a lake or river.

Jason Young, department manager of Spokane's REI, has long been an avid stand-up paddleboarder. In his 20 years of loving the sport, he's been an SUP and SUP yoga instructor, and any day it's over 60 degrees and sunny, you can find him on the water.

"I grew up on Whidbey Island and would paddleboard in Penn Cove as a child. I started on a little wood board," Young says. These days, he describes his collection of paddleboards — which contains a multitude of inflatables! — as "fancy."

REI carries the BOTE WULF Aero inflatable paddleboard. At $500, it's great for beginners, with a length of just over 10 feet. The backpack-style storage bag makes it easy to search out calm waters that aren't accessible to trailer-bound boats.

For pleasant drifting, the General Store in Spokane carries two-person inflatable rafts like the Challenger K2 ($61), perfect for lake or gentle river floats. "The Challenger is one of our most popular options," says Miles Barany, the General Store's part-owner. "Many people use it for fishing, because it has extra space and leg room." Plus, it can easily accommodate an ice chest. Perhaps the best option for socializing while enjoying the water are some of the top sellers at the General Store: inner tubes designed to easily be hitched to other tubes, creating a flotilla or even a private island.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Inflatable craft gof rom your car to the water in a matter of minutes.

At Cabela's, in Post Falls, the Intex Wyoming C2 inflatable canoe checks in at $150, holds two people, sets up quickly and offers adjustable supportive backrests. The Advanced Elements PackLite inflatable "Packraft" ($980) weighs in at just 13.4 pounds. It folds up into a backpack carry bag, with pockets for a paddle or fishing rod, making it easy to tote to more remote locations.

Then there are the novelty craft. The SUP-yak — REI carries the TAHE Beach version ($700) — is a stand-up paddleboard-kayak hybrid with anchors along the sides of the board to attach a kayak seat, et voilà: You have both paddleboard and kayak. Or, check out Pau Hana's Oahu Nui giant SUP ($1,700, online), a 15-footer that can accommodate you and family and friends.

As for technique, rafts and kayaks are pretty easy to use: For your first outing, find some still water, inflate your craft, put on your life jacket, climb aboard and start paddling. Trial and error will quickly reveal how to steer and maneuver. Paddleboards have a bit of a learning curve to get to the standing position, but even if you end up kneeling or sitting, don't be embarrassed. "Everyone can paddle," Young says. "Paddleboarders, we love everybody."



No matter your vessel, there's a lot to explore in our region for those who love life on the water. For starters, REI's Jason Young recommends checking out Medical Lake, Upriver Dam, Camp Sekani, Horseshoe Lake and Bear Lake.Just note that if you're planning on visiting different bodies of water, make sure to wash your inflatable after each use. Each time you leave a body of water, organisms remain on your craft, and to enter a new body of water without rinsing it down would disturb the new body's ecosystem. "You're affecting the flora and fauna, and it's irresponsible," Young explains.Long story short, just be sure to clean up after yourself."You just gotta remember, you're connected to the water. That's why I love it," says Young.

A lifejacket is essential — and there are inflatable options!Bring a whistle in case you need assistance.If you plan on bringing pets on your inflatable — something SUP'er Jason Young says is very possible for both dogs and cats — you'll need to ensure a lifejacket stays on your pet at all times.An e-case will protect your phone; consider a dry bag for other belongings like your lunch.Look for a vessel with a cupholder if you want to have a beverage close at hand — it's surprisingly hot on the water.Hooks and carabiners prevent provision bags (or garbage) from floating or flying away.For more adventure, consider an overnight stay at a place only boats — including inflatable watercraft — can get to. There are seven islands in Priest Lake, and two of them, Bartoo and Kalispell, offer boat-in-only camping, with campsites split 60/40 among reservable sites (go to recreation.gov) and first-come, first-served sites.You can even sleep right on top of your paddle board using an attachable low-rise, coffin-style tent called a bivy. It's a waterproof cross between a tent and a sleeping bag, and it's quick and efficient to set up.You'll need to secure all your own supplies to your paddleboard, kayak or raft and ferry them to your remote destination, but rest assured that peace and tranquility are provided on-site.