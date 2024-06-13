Summer Guide 2024: Water

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Cool off at a splash pad!

We all know one of the great beauties of living in the Inland Northwest is our close proximity to nature. Anyone who's floated the Spokane River with a cold drink in hand or jumped into Lake Coeur d'Alene after a day in the hot sun could tell you — we're pretty lucky to live so close to all of this refreshing water. But it's not just nature delivering all this water to the masses. Spots like Silverwood's Boulder Beach, and parks across the region also offer opportunities for aquatic recreation this summer, and spoiler alert: They're gonna be fun.

EXPLORE THE SPOKANE RIVER

Each year, the Spokane River becomes a destination for whitewater rafters and casual floaters alike. It's no secret that there are all sorts of ways to experience Spokane's namesake river, and local rafting company Wiley E. Waters offers a smorgasbord of ways to enjoy your time on the water.

click to enlarge Float the Spokane River!

For starters, Wiley E. Waters offers a "scenic float" ideal for beginners, families and chill group outings. The float launches in Peaceful Valley and goes through some Class II rapids dubbed the "splash and giggle." It's the perfect recipe for both fun and relaxation. Speaking of recipes, maybe you're more of a foodie? Check out the company's Wine & Dine tour, during which you'll get to soak in the river's scenic beauty while also snacking on a charcuterie board perfectly paired with locally produced fine wines.

But don't forget Wiley E. Waters's classic take on river rafting: the whitewater trip. Your tour guide will help suit you up in all the necessary gear before you raft your way along two thrilling sets of Class III rapids, one of which is aptly named "Devil's Toenail." After adventuring your way through the whitewater, you'll have plenty of opportunity to relax, swim and watch for wildlife. You'll have to get your raft on soon, though, because the Spokane River's whitewater will only be "white" until the beginning of July. Learn more at riverrafting.net.

VINYASA WITH A VIEW

Nothing feels quite as luxurious as a combination of yoga, mimosas and Lake Coeur d'Alene. If Moira Rose of

fame lived in the Pacific Northwest, this would be her idea of a perfect morning. It'll probably be yours, too.

Your ticket ($37.50) to the yoga and mimosa cruise includes a two-hour cruise, including a 45-minute onboard yoga session on the ship's sunny upper deck. Your first mimosa is included, and assorted snacks, cocktails and even more mimosas are available for purchase. Lake Coeur d'Alene and CDA Power Yoga team up for the event most Thursday mornings (the cruise departs at 8:30 am) in July and August. Get tickets at cdacruises.com.

TRY SOMETHING NEW

Spokane's Parks & Recreation's Aquatics department provides countless opportunities and classes for anyone who wants to learn a new skill. As always, there are group and private swim lessons for folks of all ages, or you can register to join a novice swim team (ages 6-16).

Ever wanted to try your hand at lifeguarding? Sign up for a lifeguard training course and start the perfect summer job. Or, experience AquaFit, a class blending aerobic, balance focused and strengthening exercises. It's created for all abilities, and it's sure to be a fun, refreshing way to get your heart rate up. Find Spokane Park's complete schedule of summer aquatic fun at my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Explore the river from a new perspective in a kayak.

RENT THE WATER

Sometimes you just have to leave all the noise behind and take to the water. Local companies like Fun Unlimited and FLOW Adventures understand just this. Whether you're craving an hour or two on a kayak, or if you want to spend a full day tubing and tanning on your personal boat for the day, these two local water rental companies have you covered. Try renting a paddle board, kayak, jet ski, sailboat or even a pontoon boat. Visit Fun Unlimited in Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene, or FLOW Adventures in Spokane, and you may never want to come inside again.

BOULDER BEACH JUST GOT EVEN BETTER

There's a reason it's such a hotspot to both tourists and locals alike. Silverwood Theme Park's Boulder Beach boasts high-intensity waterslides, exciting kiddie areas and the most relaxing lazy river around. Best of all? This year, it's expanding.

Emerald Forest is a nearly 4-acre expansion of Boulder Beach that includes a new restaurant, Rapids Grill, and private cabanas. And, inspired by the fish that inhabit our local Idaho lakes, Boulder Beach is putting a new kids' area called Salmon Run on Silverwood's map. It'll feature eight new waterslides, ranging in length from 38 to 82 feet. Plus, there'll be a new splash pad.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Silverwood Silverwood's new "Eagle Hunt" water slide.

But the attraction Silverwood calls the expansion project's "crown jewel" is Eagle Hunt, the west's first and the United States' longest dueling water coaster. The coaster with two lanes will power riders through high-speed saucers and shoot them up hills. You'll even have the opportunity to race with friends as they slide through Eagle Hunt at the exact same time.

GIVE BACK

We all know and love the Spokane River. And we probably all know, too, that litter and pollution are huge problems for aquatic habitats nationwide. The Spokane River, unfortunately, is no exception. In 2023, for example, over 40,000 pounds of litter and trash was removed from the river's waters. Efforts to clean up the river are largely thanks to Spokane Riverkeeper and its hundreds of volunteers — but there's still work to do.

Spokane Riverkeeper can host private group cleanup events, for which staff lead groups on an "informative riverside litter cleanup." If you'd rather go solo or need more flexibility, request supplies for a DIY cleanup. The nonprofit will provide bags, gloves and trash pickers — just haul the trash away after you've finished.

Last and certainly not least, consider signing up for one of the Riverkeeper's Spokane River Cleanup events, including one scheduled for the third weekend of September. Watch for updates at spokaneriverkeeper.org. Never has cleaning been so rewarding, or fun! ♦