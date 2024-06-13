Summer Guide 2024: Screen

click to enlarge Courtesy Roadside Attractions Have a locally made movie marathon this summer, and include Dreamin' Wild, a true Inland Northwest story!

Summer is the perfect time for film buffs, because watching a movie can be an indoor or outdoor activity, providing a chance to enjoy the cool summer evenings or to escape the heat or smoke. Grab a picnic blanket and head to a screening at your local park (or drive-in) or bask in an air-conditioned theater while catching the latest summer release. All those movies you've added to your to-watch list? Now is the time to cross them off. Read on for tips on making this summer the most cinematic season yet.

GARLAND GOODIES

The recently reopened Garland Theater has a stacked screening schedule this summer. On June 15, enjoy a triple feature of

,

and

. As part of Pride month in June, the Garland also shows

on June 17. Meanwhile,

and

open on June 21.

Among other highlights, The Land Before Time begins a three-day run on July 17, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken plays July 31 through Aug. 2. There are also free showings throughout the summer for members of the theater's Movie Club. For complete listings — including info on the theater's annual free summer movies for kids (every Wed-Fri at 11 am through Sept. 20) — visit garlandtheater.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Moonlit Movies at Commellini Estate.

LET'S GET LOCAL

The longer days of summer make for a perfect opportunity to brush up on your local cinema knowledge. Watch a few of these Inland Northwest-made films back-to-back for a true movie marathon, or space them out over the summer.

This non-exhaustive list starts with Benny and Joon, of course, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and Vision Quest, which turns 40 next year. The latter Matthew Modine-led movie was filmed at several local high schools, the Bigfoot Tavern (Madonna's scene, specifically) and Spokane Falls Community College.

There's also Smoke Signals, written by Sherman Alexie and based on his short story collection The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven, which was shot in Riverfront Park and on the Coeur d'Alene Reservation. At Middleton brought Vera Farmiga and Andy Garcia to Gonzaga, while Camilla Dickinson, based on the Madeleine L'Engle novel of the same name, turned Spokane into New York City.

John Carpenter's The Ward found Amber Heard fighting a vengeful figure at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, while Home of the Brave stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel, Brian Presley and Curtis Jackson as Army National Guard soldiers struggling to ease back into civilian life in Spokane after serving in Iraq.

Mozart and the Whale, based on the memoir of the same name by Jerry and Mary Newport, brought Josh Hartnett and Radha Mitchell to Riverfront Park, Gonzaga University and Cat Tales Wildlife Center. In Knights of Badassdom, Ryan Kwanten, Steve Zahn, Summer Glau and Peter Dinklage ran around the region as live action role players trying to defeat a succubus. Lonely Hearts, starring Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, John Travolta and James Gandolfini, was primarily filmed in Florida, though the Historic Davenport Hotel makes an appearance.

Finally, there's also the more recent Dreamin' Wild, starring Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel and Walter Goggins, which tells the story of local musicians Donnie and Joe Emerson, whose self-produced and self-released debut album became an international sensation decades after its release.

SHOPPING AND CINEMA

Enjoy an evening of free, all-ages fun at the Artisan Night Market and Moonlit Movies at Commellini Estate. Peruse goods from local artisans during the market, which runs Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 pm, then enjoy a movie at sunset, around 9 pm. This summer's movies are

(June 19), the original

(June 26),

(July 10) with costumed versions of Anna and Elsa in attendance,

(July 24),

(July 31),

(Aug. 7),

(Aug. 14),

(Aug. 21) and

(Aug. 28). More info at

.

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo One of few drive-in theaters still operating is Colville's Auto-Vue.

AT THE DRIVE-IN

Looking for simple, easy fun this summer? The Auto-Vue Drive-In Theatre can help. Head to Colville, where the theater — which has shown movies since 1953 — is located, stock up on your favorite snacks, and tune your radio dial. Voila! A family friendly night to remember. As of this writing, the only upcoming showing Auto-Vue has announced for later this summer is

(June 14-16) so check the drive-in's Facebook page for updates.

MOSCOW MOVIES

Moseying to Moscow this summer? Catch a film at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre while you're in town. There are two showings of

on June 23, followed by the Johnny Depp-led

on June 25. A Don Hertzfeldt double-feature of

and

screens June 27. And, as part of Kenworthy's Cinema Classics series,

plays on the big screen on June 28.

The Moscow Film Society employs the space for screenings of Pulp Fiction on June 26, Fargo on July 3, Bound on July 9, The Silence of the Lambs on July 17, Thelma and Louise on July 24, and Goodfellas on July 31.

The Kenworthy has plenty of family friendly film events this summer, too, via its Summer Family Matinee Series (1 pm screenings). Catch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 18-19, followed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on June 20. Then, it's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on June 25 followed by Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 on June 26. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile completes the June slate on June 27 (with more films TBA for the rest of summer). Finally, the Kenworthy's Farmers Market Cartoons, a series featuring kid-friendly animated shorts, returns every Saturday through Aug. 31 from 8 am to noon. Find the historic theater's complete schedule at kenworthy.org.

DRAGONS IN SANDPOINT

On Aug. 4, the Festival at Sandpoint (check the music section on page 39 for the full rundown on this year's fest) ends on both a musical and cinematic note with

- In Concert. The 2010 DreamWorks Animation film follows a Viking teen named Hiccup, who lives in a town plagued by dragons. In an attempt to prove himself as a true Viking, Hiccup takes down a rare Night Fury dragon, which has been injured. Hiccup befriends the dragon, who he names Toothless, and the pair work together to save both communities while also demonstrating that humans and dragons can peacefully coexist.

This special showing of How to Train Your Dragon is accompanied by a live rendition of composer John Powell's Academy Award-nominated score as performed by the Festival at Sandpoint Orchestra (featuring more than 70 Northwest musicians) and conducted by the Spokane Symphony's Morihiko Nakahara. Learn more at festivalatsandpoint.com.

click to enlarge Inside Out 2 is one of many new summer 2024 movies.

PARK IT

Smoke season allowing, outdoor movies are a summer classic. This summer, Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department will host its Outdoor Movies in the Park series at Mirabeau Point Park.

is up first on July 19 followed by

on Aug. 9. Movies begin at sunset, but arrive early for free games and activities beginning at 6:30 pm. Also, just over the state border, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department is hosting Movies in City Park on July 13 and 27 and Aug. 10 and 24, with titles to be announced.

CHECK IT OUT

Have a library card? Then you have access to thousands of films and TV series from around the world through perhaps the most underrated streaming platform, Kanopy. From drama, comedy and world cinema to horror, LGBTQ+ cinema and animation, Kanopy has something for every interest. That ranges from classics like

and

to a robust selection of A24 features. There's even a curated collection for children called Kanopy Kids. Movies are rented via digital tickets, which don't roll over month to month, so watch as much as you can.

COMING SOON

Summer is always a season for big movie releases, and this year is no different. Coming soon to theaters near you are

(June 14),

, the latest from

director Yorgos Lanthimos (June 21),

(June 28),

(July 3), the Mia Goth-led horror of

(July 5), the theatrical prison drama

(July 12),

(July 26), SIFF and Sundance favorite

(July 26), the romance of

(Aug. 9), M. Night Shyamalan's latest

(Aug. 9), Zoe Kravitz's thriller directorial debut

(Aug. 23),

(Sept. 6) and

(Sept. 20), among many others. ♦