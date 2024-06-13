Summer Guide 2024: Make Summer Count

click to enlarge Summer Guide 2024: Make Summer Count

Growing up, summer's impending arrival meant making lists. At the start of every June, the wide-ruled notebook journals I furiously filled up throughout elementary and middle school became filled with items like "have a bike race," "play at the creek" and "sleepover at Gramma's." Easily attainable goals for a rural country kid like me, who had lots of free time, endless access to nature, plus lots and lots of library books.

As I got older, I stopped making these super-long to-do lists, but summers here were still full of fulfilling fun: trips to Silverwood, going downtown to see the Fourth of July fireworks, sunny days on the beach at Lake Coeur d'Alene, my first concert at the Gorge, tent camping in the yard and so much more. I realize now how lucky I was then to have so much fun at my disposal. I still am — we all are — with such a rich variety of activities and events to enjoy all summer long right here in the Inland Northwest.

As this year's Summer Guide proves, there are countless ways to make the summer of 2024 "count," whether you take a scenic road trip around the region, hit one of the many outdoor concerts or music festivals, cool off in a nearby body of water, or simply relax with a good book at a local park or in your own backyard.

I've already started making my (mental) summer checklist and now — with this issue in your hands — it's your turn!

— CHEY SCOTT, Editor

Best Burgers

By Nate Sanford

Best Cupcakes

By Summer Sandstrom

Inlander names new editor: Dan Nailen

By Inlander Staff

Stuckart and Woodward disagree over warming center plan, Spokane Public Schools board not crazy about vaping fine, and other headlines

By Wilson Criscione

Summer Guide 2024: Food & Drink

By Eliza Billingham

A petition to rebrand summer into something even more delicious

By Eliza Billingham

Summer Guide 2024: Kids & Families

By E.J. Iannelli

No big summer plans? No problem.

By Azaria Podplesky

Summer Guide 2024: Arts

By Carrie Scozzaro

An attempt to maximize my summer activities with over-organization

By Seth Sommerfeld

Summer Guide 2024: Water

By Hannah Mumm

Summer Guide 2024: Music

By Seth Sommerfeld

Live music makes summer worth waiting for

By Madison Pearson

Summer Guide 2024: Wheels

By Summer Sandstrom

Summer Guide 2024: Expo 50 Fun

By Madison Pearson

Summer Guide 2024: Theater

By E.J. Iannelli

Summer Guide 2024: Sports & Recreation

By Nate Sanford

Summer isn't complete without a trip to the mountains

By Nate Sanford

Summer Guide 2024: Screen

By Azaria Podplesky

Summer Guide 2024: Road Trips

By Will Maupin

I'll be trading my laptop for a camera and road trips to visually document our region for Wikipedia

By Will Maupin

Summer Guide 2024: The Great Indoors

By Colton Rasanen

The Inland Northwest is brimming with summer potential, you just have to learn to tap into it

By Colton Rasanen

Why I'll be giving my high-maintenance dogs the summer of their lives

By Hannah Mumm

