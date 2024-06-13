Summer Guide 2024: Make Summer Count

Growing up, summer's impending arrival meant making lists. At the start of every June, the wide-ruled notebook journals I furiously filled up throughout elementary and middle school became filled with items like "have a bike race," "play at the creek" and "sleepover at Gramma's." Easily attainable goals for a rural country kid like me, who had lots of free time, endless access to nature, plus lots and lots of library books.

As I got older, I stopped making these super-long to-do lists, but summers here were still full of fulfilling fun: trips to Silverwood, going downtown to see the Fourth of July fireworks, sunny days on the beach at Lake Coeur d'Alene, my first concert at the Gorge, tent camping in the yard and so much more. I realize now how lucky I was then to have so much fun at my disposal. I still am — we all are — with such a rich variety of activities and events to enjoy all summer long right here in the Inland Northwest.

As this year's Summer Guide proves, there are countless ways to make the summer of 2024 "count," whether you take a scenic road trip around the region, hit one of the many outdoor concerts or music festivals, cool off in a nearby body of water, or simply relax with a good book at a local park or in your own backyard.

I've already started making my (mental) summer checklist and now — with this issue in your hands — it's your turn!

— CHEY SCOTT, Editor