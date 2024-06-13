Summer Guide 2024: The Great Indoors

click to enlarge Courtesy Mobius Discovery Center Go interstellar at Mobius.

Summer is stressful. Between incessant heat that threatens to melt you into a puddle, the annual and pervasive wildfire smoke that smogs the air and clogs your lungs, and the swathe of insects out in full force to harass the public, going outside in the summer can be a dangerous game.

Fortunately, you don't have to go outside at all, or at least you don't have to stay outside for any significant period of time. There are far too many things to do in the summer without leaving the comfort of an air-conditioned space. So whether you decide to stay at home to binge your favorite shows and dance around like no one's watching, or to visit your local libraries and museums to learn something new, this section is sure to include something to pique your interest within the confines of four walls.

OUT OF THIS WORLD

Would you rather explore the ocean or outer space? What if we said you could do both, all while inside an air-conditioned environment? All you have to do is visit one of Spokane's coolest museums, Mobius Discovery Center.

On July 17, the museum is hosting its annual Shark Day! during which educators demonstrate the dissection of a real shark. And unlike most museum activities, this one is hands-on, meaning attendees might have the opportunity to even touch said shark. The fun doesn't stop there, as different shark-themed activities and other hands-on fun is planned throughout Mobius for the event.

Starting in July and lasting through August, Mobius is hosting Planetarium Thursdays. Each week, attendees can witness outer space through the lens of the Mobius Mobile Planetarium, a 360-degree experience that aims to inspire a better understanding of the world — and universe — around us. Tickets for these shows are $3 for members and $4 for nonmembers.

Both of these events are first come, first served, so make sure you plan accordingly if you're interested. Mobius is open regularly throughout the summer, too, so if you can't make it for an event, you can still show your kids the serendipitous nature of science in action. (Maybe you can even take the newly opened Post Street Bridge to get there.) Learn more at mobiusdiscoverycenter.org.

ESCAPE THE HEAT

While you're already putting effort into escaping the heat, why not add another level of evasion at Think Tank Escape Rooms in downtown Spokane. Recently voted by

readers as the region's Best Escape Room in our annual Best Of poll, the family-owned space has a lot to offer.

There are a handful of super immersive, story-based puzzles for participants to think themselves out of, like Mayan Doomsday, where you're trying to prevent the end of the world, or Space Mission: Guardian, searching for a cure for a mystery pathogen ravaging earth's population. Plus, a new apothecary-themed room is set to open soon for those who've already breezed past Think Tank's existing experiences. Get the details at thinktankescaperooms.com.

LEARN A HOBBY

If there's one thing I've learned about summer over the years, it's how much freetime there seems to be. Longer, sunnier days and nights means there's more time before or after a long day of work to explore the many other things you may be interested in. So take the time to start up or learn a new hobby. This can be done on your own through the magic of the seemingly infinite amount of resources available via YouTube and elsewhere online. But for those who need a little more guidance, consider these few ideas.

Ritters Garden & Gift is hosting a June 22 class during which attendees can learn the joys of pressing flowers into a book to preserve a beautiful, fleeting moment in time. Plus, folks will be able to use flowers from Ritters' nursery, so they don't even have to traverse the wilds to collect their own.

For those who'd rather write books instead of stuffing dead plants into them, a writer's workshop happens the same day at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. Taught by Kim E. Morgan, attendees learn to journal, create haiku poetry and even decipher dreamscapes.

Maybe you're looking to thrust your teen children into an environment where their quick wit and snark will come in handy. If that's the case, consider an improv class. Monthly classes and a weeklong summer camp are offered by the Blue Door Theatre and the Spokane School of Improv. Youth will learn to tell stories through scene work while being trained in the basics of improvisational comedy. Visit spokaneschoolofimprov.org for more info.

VISIT THE LIBRARY

Did you know there's more to do at your local library than to just check out books? In recent years, libraries have become a one-stop shop of community resources and a place for folks to gather, making it the perfect place to spend some chill summer days.

The more artsy community can thrive throughout the end of June as nine different branches of the Spokane County Library District (SCLD) host the Mix it Up: Summer Beverages & Art series (June 18-28, locations vary by date). Attendees learn to craft their own (nonalcoholic) summer beverages as they paint murals celebrating reading and summer adventures. These events are free, and art supplies are provided, making it friendly to your wallet, too.

Throughout the summer, the SCLD also hosts several book sales, including one at the Cheney Library July 12-13. While buying a used book may be less intriguing than borrowing, it's a great way to directly support your local library. Check scld.org for even more summertime library fun.

LEARN TO DANCE

This summer you could dance like no one's watching, because in the confines of your own space that's likely the case anyways. Readers who already know a dance move or two can get started immediately, but for those with two left feet and a missing synaptic connection, there is help to be had.

The MSD Irish Dance Academy is hosting an Irish dance camp (June 17-20) at the LightFeet Dance Studio in Liberty Lake. For $30, folks of all ages are guided through four mini-sessions to learn basic Irish dance movements.

Near the end of summer, on Sept. 9, attend free choreographed ballroom lessons at Western Dance Center. A week later (Sept. 17), the same group teaches free square dancing lessons at the North Spokane Dance Center. While partners aren't required to attend either class, it's highly recommended for the most favorable outcomes.

If you're looking for more regular dance lessons, the Inland Northwest is filled with studios just waiting to deliver the decadence of dance in all its many forms, from tango to ballet.

BINGE & VEG

There's nothing better than sinking into your seat and streaming a favorite show when the heat outside makes it unbearable to even leave the house. If you're a fan of gory, comic-book action, you'll want to keep up with the fourth season of

, which premiered this week on Amazon Prime. For those into more modern comedic dramas, don't miss the Aug. 27 premiere of the Hulu original

's fourth season. However, if you're looking for the comfort of an already-completed show, we recommend

on Netflix and

on Hulu.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Go on a fantasy adventure with friends at Bear Totem in Hillyard, and other local gaming venues.

PLAY PRETEND

Role playing games like

are often the most whimsical and fantastical things you can do indoors. I mean, where else can you fight a dragon in one moment and, in the next, sneakily flirt with an innkeeper to get what you want?

These games are best when played with friends, but if you don't have a group that wants to play, there are still options available. On the first and third Saturday of the month from 1-3:45 pm, jump into a game at Spark Central in Kendall Yards. On Fridays and Saturdays, attend similar gaming drop-ins at the RPG Community Center in East Spokane. Also check with local game shops, like the recently opened Bear Totem in Hillyard, for even more opportunities. ♦