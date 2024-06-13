An attempt to maximize my summer activities with over-organization

By

click to enlarge An attempt to maximize my summer activities with over-organization
Erick Doxey photo
A home-run for fun!

There's so much to do in the summer that frankly it can be overwhelming, especially if your brain operates with obsessive organizational tendencies. If you were to glance at my desk at the Inlander office, you'd see an array of Post-it Notes littering the space with various to-do lists. I eventually black out the finished tasks with a Sharpie to achieve a sense of completion and relief. With that in mind, I figured it'd be worthwhile to jot down some summer essentials in order to feel like I've experienced a full 2024 summer by the time Labor Day weekend rolls around.

__ Head to the ballpark to watch the Spokane Indians take on the Mariners' farm team, the Everett AquaSox (July 9-14), in the hopes of seeing Seattle stars of the future. (Past AquaSox legends include Felix Hernandez! All hail King Felix!)

__ Enjoy the region's agricultural bounty by hitting up the local farmers and night markets. (In other words, I use this as an excuse to finally add fresh produce to my overly microwave-dependent diet.)

__ See the glorious Furiosa on the big screen before theaters remove it for being a box office bomb. (Y'all realize if you continue to "wait till it's on streaming" that we're only gonna have crappy streaming-quality movies in a few years, right?)

__ Stock up on After Bite for when you foolishly let a friend talk you into camping or hiking and mosquitos inevitably eat you alive. (There's a reason I have the soul of an indoor kid.)

__ Take advantage of Washington state having the best venue on earth and attend at least one show at the Gorge. (I've already got those Blink-182 tickets. Because work sucks, you know...)

__ Watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie released this year. (Can you believe there's only one in 2024? Just Deadpool & Wolverine! Marvel has finally learned to stop over-saturating the market. ... Wait... there are four next year? #$!%.)

__ Head to one of the numerous great spots for tennis in the area — Comstock Park, Hart Field, Ferris High School, Mission Park, Shadle Park High School — and hit some balls. (If for no other reason than to slow the spread of annoying pickleball cult colonizers.)

__ Take an extended road trip not on a holiday weekend in order to actually enjoy the Northwest's roadside scenery without traffic issues. (I'm partially biased to Montana drives, with actual winding passes.)

__ Hop by the Central Library, check out a book, walk across the street and read the newly acquired tome while basking in the sun rays at Riverfront Park. (Bonus points if your grassy reading is done while waiting for one of the concerts at the Pavilion to start. A little Vonnegut x The Decemberists combo, anyone?)

The original print version of this article was headlined "Making a List, Checking it Twice"

Tags

Summer Guide 2024: Make Summer Count

Summer Guide 2024: Make Summer Count

Summer Guide 2024: Food & Drink

By Eliza Billingham

Summer Guide 2024: Food & Drink

A petition to rebrand summer into something even more delicious

By Eliza Billingham

A petition to rebrand summer into &#10;something even more delicious

Summer Guide 2024: Kids & Families

By E.J. Iannelli

Summer Guide 2024: Kids & Families

No big summer plans? No problem.

By Azaria Podplesky

No big summer plans? No problem.

Summer Guide 2024: Arts

By Carrie Scozzaro

Summer Guide 2024: Arts

Summer Guide 2024: Water

By Hannah Mumm

Summer Guide 2024: Water

Summer Guide 2024: Music

By Seth Sommerfeld

Summer Guide 2024: Music

Live music makes summer worth waiting for

By Madison Pearson

Live music makes summer worth waiting for

Summer Guide 2024: Wheels

By Summer Sandstrom

Summer Guide 2024: Wheels

Summer Guide 2024: Expo 50 Fun

By Madison Pearson

Summer Guide 2024: Expo 50 Fun

Summer Guide 2024: Theater

By E.J. Iannelli

Summer Guide 2024: Theater

Summer Guide 2024: Sports & Recreation

By Nate Sanford

Summer Guide 2024: Sports & Recreation

Summer isn't complete without a trip to the mountains

By Nate Sanford

Summer isn't complete without a trip to the mountains

Summer Guide 2024: Screen

By Azaria Podplesky

Summer Guide 2024: Screen

Summer Guide 2024: Road Trips

By Will Maupin

Summer Guide 2024: Road Trips

I'll be trading my laptop for a camera and road trips to visually document our region for Wikipedia

By Will Maupin

I'll be trading my laptop for a camera and road trips to visually document our region for Wikipedia

Summer Guide 2024: The Great Indoors

By Colton Rasanen

Summer Guide 2024: The Great Indoors

The Inland Northwest is brimming with summer potential, you just have to learn to tap into it

By Colton Rasanen

The Inland Northwest is brimming with summer potential, you just have to learn to tap into it

Why I'll be giving my high-maintenance dogs the summer of their lives

By Hannah Mumm

Why I'll be giving my high-maintenance dogs the summer of their lives
More »
More Summer Guide
All Special Guides
The Wavy Bunch Night Market & Street Fair

The Wavy Bunch Night Market & Street Fair @ Catalyst Building

Second Friday of every month, 5-9 p.m. Continues through Oct. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

Digital Edition

  • June 13-19, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation