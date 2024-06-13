Summer Guide 2024: Sports & Recreation

Going outside is the hottest and coolest thing anyone can do this summer. Scrolling phones? Out. Skipping stones? In. Summer 2024 is for smelling flowers, touching grass, tossing frisbees and petting dogs. No more rotting indoors. It's time to watch sunsets and say "damn" when things start to turn orange. It's time to wade waist-deep into rivers and drink beers while cold mountain runoff runs gently against your skin.

The average Spokanite has less than 77.7 summers on this green earth. Here are six ideas to get outside and make the most of this one.

WATCH HOOPFEST

The largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament on planet earth takes place on June 29 and 30 this year. Tens of thousands of players from across the country descend on downtown Spokane to duke it out on hundreds of impromptu courts as part of the Hoopfest tournament.

The deadline to register to compete in Hoopfest has passed, but showing up to watch is just as fun. People from ages 7 to 70 will be competing. There's something deeply endearing about the amateur, frenzied nature of 3-on-3 street basketball. Bitter rivalries, sweet victories and crushing defeats. The games are 25 minutes each, and the first team to reach 20 points wins. Even if you aren't playing on a team, you can still show off your skills in slam dunk, free throw and long-range shooting contests.

Download the official Hoopfest app to check out this year's teams. I recommend picking the one with the wackiest name to follow and root for. It's going to get sweaty. Bring sunblock. And water.

click to enlarge Friends of Scotchman Peaks photo To the mountains!

HIKE NORTH IDAHO

The Scotchman Peaks Wilderness area is 88,000 acres of national forest land that spans the border of northern Idaho and northwestern Montana. It's a rugged and vast wilderness, with old-growth forests, mountains, scenic views and a famous herd of mountain goats — the perfect place for a summer adventure.

Navigating the wilderness area can be tricky. Thankfully, the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness offers a host of free guided hikes for beginners and experienced hikers alike. The hikes are led by volunteers.

"Every hike is a chance to connect with neighbors and connect with our wild backyard," says Brooke Bolin, an outreach coordinator with Friends of Scotchman in a news release. "We offer a variety of unique experiences outdoors so that we can provide an adventure for anyone and everyone in our community."

View the full 2024 season hiking schedule at scotchmanpeaks.org.

click to enlarge Learn to play the frat house staple "Beer Die."

ZAG IT UP WITH BEER DIE

If you've ever walked through Spokane's Logan Neighborhood on a hot day, you may have seen an unusual sight: Shirtless young men in backwards baseball caps huddled around a ping-pong table in the front yard of a college house, throwing a six-sided die high into the air and shouting excitedly when it hits the table.

The game is called "Beer Die," and it's a ton of fun. The numbers on the dice don't actually matter. The goal is to throw the die to a certain height so it falls and bounces off the opposing team's side of the table and onto the ground. If the opposing team isn't able to catch the die before it hits the ground, the team that threw it gets a point, and the opposing team takes a drink. Play until someone has 21 points — or until everyone runs out of beer.

The game is a staple of college fraternities across the country, but there's no reason it can't be expanded to a wider audience. It's more physically engaging than beer pong, but still casual enough to be played while having a conversation.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo There are still lots of chances to cheer on the Spokane Velocity.

SHOUT FOR SOCCER

Big news: Spokane has a professional soccer team.

The Spokane Velocity kicked off their inaugural season this spring, ushering in a new era of soccer in the Inland Northwest and giving sports fans a new team to cheer for. Led by head coach Leigh Veidman, the Velocity is the newest member of the United Soccer League's League One.

The team has several upcoming home matches at ONE Spokane Stadium this summer: June 23 versus Lexington Sporting Club; July 6 versus the Chattanooga Red Wolves; July 27 versus the Charlotte Independence; Aug. 13 versus the Colorado Hailstorm; and Sept. 4 versus Union Omaha. Tickets are available at spokanevelocityfc.com.

In addition to the Velocity, the city also has a new Division One professional women's soccer team called Spokane Zephyr that will be kicking off its first-ever season on Aug. 17 at One Spokane Stadium with a match against Fort Lauderdale United. Tickets are available at spokanezephyrfc.com/tickets.

SWIM THE SPOKANE RIVER

It's going to get hot this summer.

hot. The solution: water. Fresh from the mountains. The Spokane River is filled with stretches of slow currents that are perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day. I recommend

, a 15-minute drive from downtown Spokane on the north bank of the Spokane River. The spot takes its name from the massive boulders that look over the river, and is also popular with fishers and kayakers. It can get crowded during the summer, so it's worth showing up early to find a parking spot.

click to enlarge Siobhan Ebel photo Boulder Beach is a great place to cool off.

PARK PARTY

Spokane's city parks network has dozens of

that can be used for parties and other events. Many have barbecues and other amenities. It's the perfect way to unwind with friends on a warm day and celebrate the city's beautiful parks system, which was recently ranked 23rd best in the U.S. by the Trust for Public Lands.

Reserve a spot at a gazebo or picnic shelter at my.spokanecity.org/parks/facilities. Some shelters and gazebos have a maximum capacity of between 30 and 50 people. If you have a lot of friends and are looking to make a reservation for a huge event, contact the reservations office directly by emailing [email protected]. ♦