No big summer plans? No problem.

Azaria Podplesky photo
Visit your local Little Library.

If this was any other summer, I'd have a few trips planned. Maybe a long weekend in Seattle to catch a Storm game or visit the Seattle Art Museum. Or maybe I'd ride the train down to northern California to spend time with my grandparents, going to our favorite beach or trying a new hiking trail. But this summer, the chances of me getting out of town are slim, and it's all my fault.

I had the bright idea to start grad school in January, working toward a master's degree in strategic communication through Washington State University's Global Campus. Don't get me wrong, the program is great so far. The problem, again, is me.

On the MA in Strategic Communications page on WSU's website, prospective students are told "Students select one, two or three-year tracks but it is recommended they take no less than five semesters to complete the program in order to achieve the best work-home-school balance."

Silly me read that and said "Yeah, I'll do it all in three semesters, thanks," apparently forgetting that I work full time at a yoga studio while also freelance writing. So much for work-home-school balance.

While my yoga schedule is a little lighter this summer, I've been picking up more writing work, which means my days are still quite full between those assignments and my schoolwork. So this year, instead of sulking at home, being upset that I can't travel as much as I would like, I've decided to embrace a simple summer.

In between homework and writing, I'm looking forward to spending my first summer in the Perry neighborhood, where I moved in November. I want to stop by the South Perry Farmers Market on Thursdays and take lots of walks around the neighborhood, stopping by as many Little Free Libraries as I can find.

Staying close to home means I can finally try some of the recipes I've been saving. I can also get some sun while studying in my backyard. I'm hoping to pop up to Green Bluff every now and then to pick summer fruits and spend a few afternoons paddleboarding on the Spokane River.

Is sitting at home studying as exciting as sitting in Climate Pledge Arena cheering on the Storm? Of course not. But that doesn't mean I can't still have an enjoyable summer. I'll keep it simple this year and will surely appreciate the stillness when I'm on the go next year. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Embracing a Simple Summer"

