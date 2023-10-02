Lolo

A longstanding boutique in Spokane, Lolo carries a wide assortment of items and apparel that embody their tagline, “Unique by Design.”

"We try not to buy all well-known brands," says owner Lainey LaRue. "That's the whole point of a boutique, it's supposed to be different and unique, not a department store, so that's what we try to do."

Lainey and her husband, Denny, bought Lolo from the previous owner in 2015, keeping the name but changing the look and feel of the store to fit their personal tastes and ambitions for its future.

Upon walking in, you'll notice a wide variety of apparel, fun gift items, a wide selection of kitchenware and housewares, and other accessories.

While you will find some name-brand items at Lolo, the LaRues prioritize buying from local vendors as much as possible.

"Local small businesses are important," says Denny. "They're the backbone of any city in my opinion, and they are important parts of the community."

Recently, the pair made the decision to stop purchasing items from China, a decision they say many of their peers and vendors have begun to make as well.

"This has nothing to do with the people of China," says Denny. "It's a statement about the way their government conducts their business throughout the world and the way they treat their people inside of their country."

Denny says they took a risk by doing so, due to the volume of items made in China, but that it allowed them to be more mindful of where their inventory comes from and support more local and regional vendors.

Giving back to the community is a big focus for the LaRues, as they donate unsold items to local shelters and charities. Lolo also is part of Project Beauty Share, which allows people to drop off gently used beauty products to be distributed to women in need.

"It would be impossible for you to go in here and not find something," says Lainey. "There's something for everybody here."

MORE TO CHECK OUT

RITTERS GARDEN AND GIFT
10120 N. Division St.

Ritters isn't just a garden shop, but a great stop to pick up a gift for your outdoorsy, nature-loving friends and family. With a wide selection of houseplants, home decor, pottery, candles, even honey and more, you'll be sure to find something that incorporates nature into indoor spaces when the weather pushes us indoors. Additionally, Ritters offers classes, such as a cooking class on Nov. 5 in which attendees will learn to make hot and sour zucchini noodles with chef Teague Tatsch, as well as various classes throughout October on pumpkin carving, citrus plant care and how to easily keep houseplants alive.

MIX IT UP
513 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene, and 305 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene

With two locations, Mix It Up carries a wide range of vibrant and unique home decor items, gifts and accessories. They also sell a variety of art and goods from local artists, which can also be viewed on their website. Mix It Up has two locations, both on Sherman Avenue but each with a different focus. Mix It Up GIFT is the original location, currently the main stop for your Gurgle Pots, games and fun gifts like bird wine corks, while Mix It Up HOME — their new location — is home to furniture, wall art, throws, pillows and more.

FRENCH TOAST - MAMA & MINI
1170 W. Summit Pkwy.

Parenting isn't an easy job, so it's important to find fun and stylish toys, clothes and gifts for any soon-to-be-parents in your life or for your own family. French Toast makes that simple, with a variety of cute toys like puzzles and nesting animals for toddlers, and stuffed animals perfect for younger kids. They carry a wide variety of books, as well as baby clothes, booties and blankets, and clothing for kids sizes 0-7Y. Plus, they have a section of self-care goodies for moms too, including candles, mugs and cozy beanies.

