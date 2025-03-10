New Ways of Thinking

By

click to enlarge New Ways of Thinking

A lot of "potential" sounds like a great thing, but it can sometimes feel like a burden. For me, that's especially true when it comes to my yard. It could be so pretty. Why, I could even grow my own food! But it's so much work. That's why I so enjoyed chatting with landscape architect Anne Hanenburg at SPVV for expert tips on ways to design a yard that's practical and also delightful.

It's unfortunate, but "spring is in the air" has a negative connotation for those dealing with seasonal allergies. In our Health section, Carrie Shriver checks in with local experts for advice on dealing with allergies, including new options for preventing and treating serious reactions. And veterinarian Matt Mason shares important info about a new-to-our-region health issue for dogs and cats: heartworm.

In our Lifestyle section, E.J. Iannelli pays a visit to the folks at Spokane's Blue Door Theatre to learn about how their School of Improv is helping students overcome their jitters and teaching them much more than how to tell a joke. The lessons learned are often life-changing.

And Inlander food writer Dora Scott stopped in at Skewers to talk with chef/owner Mirak Kazanjian about the downtown Spokane restaurant he designed (and that started as a food truck) to cure his own longings for home cooking, Armenian style.

Cheers!

The original print version of this article was headlined "New Ways of Thinking"

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

History Buff Chuck King is Fascinated by the Stories That Shaped the Region — and Wants to Share Them With Everyone

By E.J. Iannelli

Image: History Buff Chuck King is Fascinated by the Stories That Shaped the Region &mdash; and Wants to Share Them With Everyone

At the Blue Door Theatre, Improv Isn't Just for Getting Laughs — It's Also Offering a Framework for Life Skills

By E.J. Iannelli

Image: At the Blue Door Theatre, Improv Isn't Just for Getting Laughs &mdash; It's Also Offering a Framework for Life Skills

Events: Sounds of Springtime

By Madison Pearson

Image: Events: Sounds of Springtime

Shop Local: Cellar & Scholar

By Summer Sandstrom

Image: Shop Local: Cellar & Scholar
More »
More Lifestyle
All Health & Home
Image: Samurai, Sunrise, Sunset

Samurai, Sunrise, Sunset @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through June 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 10- 5, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation