New Ways of Thinking

A lot of "potential" sounds like a great thing, but it can sometimes feel like a burden. For me, that's especially true when it comes to my yard. It could be so pretty. Why, I could even grow my own food! But it's so much work. That's why I so enjoyed chatting with landscape architect Anne Hanenburg at SPVV for expert tips on ways to design a yard that's practical and also delightful.

It's unfortunate, but "spring is in the air" has a negative connotation for those dealing with seasonal allergies. In our Health section, Carrie Shriver checks in with local experts for advice on dealing with allergies, including new options for preventing and treating serious reactions. And veterinarian Matt Mason shares important info about a new-to-our-region health issue for dogs and cats: heartworm.

In our Lifestyle section, E.J. Iannelli pays a visit to the folks at Spokane's Blue Door Theatre to learn about how their School of Improv is helping students overcome their jitters and teaching them much more than how to tell a joke. The lessons learned are often life-changing.

And Inlander food writer Dora Scott stopped in at Skewers to talk with chef/owner Mirak Kazanjian about the downtown Spokane restaurant he designed (and that started as a food truck) to cure his own longings for home cooking, Armenian style.

Cheers!