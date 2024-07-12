Precious Days

By

Sometimes on a sunny, summer morning I actually find myself filled with a weird anxiety. I figured out it arises from the feeling that there's quite possibly not a single activity I could do that would be worthy of such ephemeral beauty. After all, even Shakespeare was feeling the FOMO when he wrote, "Summer's lease hath all too short a date" (as many of us memorized in middle school). We've all waited a long time for this.

So I hope this issue will offer inspiration — first to take a little break, find a comfy chair and enjoy the stories our Health & Home crew has for you. But also to take advantage of what we around here call Lake Life. So get out and enjoy a few of our region's ridiculous number of lakes (76!), perhaps on a portable inflatable boat. Or take a day trip to Kettle Falls and check out China Bend Winery right on Lake Roosevelt, or start a new on-the-water hobby that offers surprising mind and body benefits: fly fishing. Oh, and don't forget the sunscreen.

Summer is here, and adventures await!

Cheers!

Events: Have a Super Summer

By Madison Pearson

More than 75 years since it was lovingly written and illustrated, Mister Deedle's Tree House is published at last

By Chey Scott

Inflatable watercraft make it easy to get out on the water — just grab a pump and go

By Hannah Mumm

Teresa Skinner and her team at ParaSport Spokane help local athletes with disabilities thrive on the world stage

By Seth Sommerfeld

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.

  • July 11-17, 2024

