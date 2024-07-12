Precious Days

Sometimes on a sunny, summer morning I actually find myself filled with a weird anxiety. I figured out it arises from the feeling that there's quite possibly not a single activity I could do that would be worthy of such ephemeral beauty. After all, even Shakespeare was feeling the FOMO when he wrote, "Summer's lease hath all too short a date" (as many of us memorized in middle school). We've all waited a long time for this.

So I hope this issue will offer inspiration — first to take a little break, find a comfy chair and enjoy the stories our Health & Home crew has for you. But also to take advantage of what we around here call Lake Life. So get out and enjoy a few of our region's ridiculous number of lakes (76!), perhaps on a portable inflatable boat. Or take a day trip to Kettle Falls and check out China Bend Winery right on Lake Roosevelt, or start a new on-the-water hobby that offers surprising mind and body benefits: fly fishing. Oh, and don't forget the sunscreen.

Summer is here, and adventures await!

Cheers!