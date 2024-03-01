Where to Shop: 7 Wonder

click to enlarge Young Kwak photos 7 Wonders owner Ann Cao

Offering numerous services, 7 Wonders serves as a one-stop shop for many beauty needs.

7 Wonders has two locations, one in Spokane Valley that opened in 2017 and a newer one in North Spokane that opened in Feb. 2023.

Between both locations, 7 Wonders offers hair and nail services, massages, skin care, waxing, lashes, as well as options for spa packages and options for group parties.

Founder Ann Cao says 7 Wonders also sells drinks like wine and champagne, and they're currently in the process of adding food options to the salons as well.

click to enlarge Melissa Erickson gets an acrylic fill by nail tech Wendy Nguyen at 7 Wonders.

"I think we're pretty unique, not just as a nail salon but for all other services too," she says, adding that guests can get multiple services during one visit — for example, while waiting for their hair to process, they could get their nails done or get facial wax without adding time to their appointment.

Additionally, Cao says the number of staff allows for many walk-in services.

7 WONDERS

9940 N. Newport Hwy.; 10 N. Evergreen Rd., Spokane Valley

7wondersbeauty.com

"We can just pretty much take them right in, and the quality of the service is still great," says Cao. "It's just more convenient because we realize that time is very valuable to the client, and we're just trying to be available for them as much as we can."

click to enlarge A non-alcohol Berry Spritz, left, and 7 Wonders Spritz cocktail

Currently, the Spokane Valley location mainly offers hair and spa services, while nails are a specialty of the North Spokane location, but Cao says the Spokane Valley location is set to expand sometime this spring, moving to a different location where more services can be offered.

Around the same time that 7 Wonders' Spokane Valley location moves, Cao says that the entire company is going to change its name to New World Nails.

"The staff are really friendly, and our support staff are really knowledgeable and they're willing to do whatever it takes to make the client happy," Cao says. "It's a nice place for people to relax and to treat themselves."

MORE TO CHECK OUT

GLOSS NAIL LOUNGE

1314 S. Grand Blvd., Ste #4

Gloss Nail Lounge provides a wide range of nail services, but they're a natural nail salon, meaning there's one thing they don't offer — acrylic nails. Even then, their list of services is extensive. For pedicures, guests can choose from a basic or express option, or hot stone pedicures, jelly pedicures for extra exfoliation, a CBD pedicure and more. They also do hot oil manicures and have multiple add-on services like hand or foot massages. Plus, they serve a variety of drinks and snacks, including alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and they offer a complimentary first beverage for longer services.

CARNEGIE NAIL DESIGN

1317 W. First Ave.

For over 30 years, Carnegie Nail Design has been offering an array of nail services in downtown Spokane. Guests can come in for pedicures or manicures from one of their four nail techs, with services including getting a set of acrylic or gel nails. They have dip powders as well, which are similar to gel but don't require a UV light to cure. Carnegie Nail Design has one esthetician on staff as well, providing guests with a variety of facial treatments like dermaplaning or microdermabrasion facials, as well as chemical peels, waxes, lash fills and lifts, and eyebrow or eyelash tints.

URBANNA NATURAL SPA, SALON & WINE

104 S. Division St.

When the worlds of spas and wine collide, you end up with Urbanna Natural Spa, Salon & Wine. This 21+ spa offers hair, nail, skin and massage services alongside a carefully curated selection of fine wines. Urbanna's team is committed to using natural and organic products, providing guests with environmentally friendly approaches to self-care and beauty. For nails, Urbanna offers manicures, pedicures and gel polish options. Plus, they offer spa parties for two to four services for groups of two or more, and you can get a cheese and salami platter added to the party as well.