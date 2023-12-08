Working with a photographer to capture The Big Day

By

click to enlarge Working with a photographer to capture The Big Day

Educating clients about what to expect on their wedding day is a key practice for photographer Ifong Chen, who is celebrated for her beautiful, in-the-moment photography.

click to enlarge Working with a photographer to capture The Big Day
Photographer Ifong Chen

“For my couples, I always meet them in person, chat with them, make sure my style is what they’re looking for, my personality is what they’re looking for,” she says. “I always suggest having an engagement session. They know what I’m looking for, they know I’m going to make them dance on the street! Squeeze in! Tight hug! They know certain things I’m looking for, they’re laughing. The engagement session is a big plus for me as well as for them because they get tons of beautiful photos to display at the wedding.”

Chen recommends setting aside an hour and 15 minutes on the wedding day for photos. “Twenty minutes only gives you snapshots,” she notes. “We are all kind of nervous in front of the camera, so it takes a couple of minutes to forget the photographer is there… The time to catch an image is quite fast, but the time to catch a moment requires some time.”

"The time to catch an image is quite fast, but the time to catch a moment requires some time."

tweet this

And she wants p ides to loosen up. “Don’t worry about your dress! It will get a little dirty — don’t feel like you have to hold your dress. Swing your skirt!”

click to enlarge Working with a photographer to capture The Big Day

And Chen says that sometimes she notices an irresistible opportunity and implores the couple to be with her in the moment. “Please trust me! Just give me three minutes, and I’m gonna take five pictures… and see what’s magical comes in.”

Chen’s wedding photos include all sorts of posed and candid shots. “I’m going to capture all the traditional style, to make sure the older generation will have something beautiful to send out. But about 70% is in creative, very cool styles. That way I’m making three or four generations in the family happy in different ways.”

The original print version of this article was headlined "Precious Pictures"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Where to Shop: Jewelry Design Center and other local jewelry stores

By Summer Sandstrom

Where to Shop: Jewelry Design Center and other local jewelry stores

The best floral displays celebrate seasonal blooms

By Anne McGregor

The best floral displays celebrate seasonal blooms

A local photojournalist wonders whether he's become part of the news media spectacle

By Rajah Bose

A local photojournalist wonders whether he's become part of the news media spectacle

Hobbies are good actually - here's how to pick up four fun, healthy ones

By Daniel Walters

Hobbies are good actually - here's how to pick up four fun, healthy ones
More »

Latest in Lifestyle

Big Day, Big Plans, Big Smiles

Big Day, Big Plans, Big Smiles

Where to Shop: Jewelry Design Center and other local jewelry stores

By Summer Sandstrom

Where to Shop: Jewelry Design Center and other local jewelry stores

The best floral displays celebrate seasonal blooms

By Anne McGregor

The best floral displays celebrate seasonal blooms

KSPS President and General Manager Gary Stokes reflects on his career in public media

By Colton Rasanen

KSPS President and General Manager Gary Stokes reflects on his career in public media
More »
More Lifestyle
All Health & Home

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Thursdays, Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. and Sundays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation