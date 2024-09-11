The Basics of Attending Volume Music Festival 2024

A few things to know before heading to the relaunched fest.

By

The Basics of Attending Volume Music Festival 2024
Alicia Hauff
The scene at nYne during the last Volume Music Festival in 2019.
This weekend Volume Music Festival returns from hibernation to deliver two nights jam packed with 100 artists across 10 stages. It's a de facto sampler platter for the Spokane and Northwest music scene.

Since it's been away for a bit, here are some things you should know if you're considering heading out to the fest to support the local scene.

Tickets

The primary way to experience Volume is via a two-day pass, with those wristbands running $65. Single day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $45.

click to enlarge The Basics of Attending Volume Music Festival 2024
In addition to music, Volume merch is also on its way.
There is also a VIP pass available for $130, which includes access to a VIP lounge, a secret VIP event, and Volume merch.

Volume 2024 is a 21+ event with the exception of the stage at Saranac Commons which is both all-ages and free.

For those wanting more of an à la carte experience, ask at any of the three ticket offices about one- or two-venue passes good for one night.

Wristbands can be picked up or purchased on Friday or Saturday at the three Volume ticket offices: Washington Cracker Building, Saranac Commons and the old Pistole Boardshop building next to Red Room Lounge.

Volume Pre-Party

If you want to pick up wristbands even earlier, you can do so on Thursday night at the Volume Pre-Party at The Chameleon.

The event starts at 7 pm and features performances by some of Volume's stand-out performers — The Bed Heads, Weep Wave, T.S. the Solution, Vika & the Velvets, and YP — plus early Volume merch sales, giveaways and more.

The 21+ show costs $5 if you've already purchased a Volume pass or $15 for general admission.

click to enlarge The Basics of Attending Volume Music Festival 2024
More Volume merch.

Merch

Since the Great PNW owner and creative director Joel Barbour is one of the driving forces behind bringing back Volume, it's no surprise that the festival will feature some quality merchandise. Volume's official merch tent will be located at the Washington Cracker Building and will include items like the two shirts pictured in this post.

Venues

Part of the fun of a city fest like Volume is being able to easily trek between stages to catch all sorts of different sounds. This year's fest takes place at the following downtown locales.

The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St.
The Chameleon, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. (Thursday pre-party only)
The District Bar, 916 W. First Ave. (Friday only)
Mootsy’s, 406 W. Sprague Ave.
nYne Bar and Bistro, 232 W. Sprague Ave.
Q Lounge, 228 W. Sprague Ave.
Red Room Lounge, 521 W. Sprague Ave.
Saranac Commons, 19 W. Main Ave. (Free, all-ages.)
Washington Cracker Building, 304 W. Pacific Ave.
Zola, 22 W. Main Ave.

Schedule

Both nights of Volume kick off around 5 pm and stretch till well past midnight. You can plan out your musical adventure by checking out the full festival schedule at volumespokane.com (click on the venue names to unveil each spot's lineup).

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

