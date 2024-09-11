The Basics of Attending Volume Music Festival 2024

Since it's been away for a bit, here are some things you should know if you're considering heading out to the fest to support the local scene.
TicketsThe primary way to experience Volume is via a two-day pass, with those wristbands running $65. Single day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $45.
Volume 2024 is a 21+ event with the exception of the stage at Saranac Commons which is both all-ages and free.
For those wanting more of an à la carte experience, ask at any of the three ticket offices about one- or two-venue passes good for one night.
Wristbands can be picked up or purchased on Friday or Saturday at the three Volume ticket offices: Washington Cracker Building, Saranac Commons and the old Pistole Boardshop building next to Red Room Lounge.
Volume Pre-PartyIf you want to pick up wristbands even earlier, you can do so on Thursday night at the Volume Pre-Party at The Chameleon.
The event starts at 7 pm and features performances by some of Volume's stand-out performers — The Bed Heads, Weep Wave, T.S. the Solution, Vika & the Velvets, and YP — plus early Volume merch sales, giveaways and more.
The 21+ show costs $5 if you've already purchased a Volume pass or $15 for general admission.
MerchSince the Great PNW owner and creative director Joel Barbour is one of the driving forces behind bringing back Volume, it's no surprise that the festival will feature some quality merchandise. Volume's official merch tent will be located at the Washington Cracker Building and will include items like the two shirts pictured in this post.
VenuesPart of the fun of a city fest like Volume is being able to easily trek between stages to catch all sorts of different sounds. This year's fest takes place at the following downtown locales.
The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St.
The Chameleon, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. (Thursday pre-party only)
The District Bar, 916 W. First Ave. (Friday only)
Mootsy’s, 406 W. Sprague Ave.
nYne Bar and Bistro, 232 W. Sprague Ave.
Q Lounge, 228 W. Sprague Ave.
Red Room Lounge, 521 W. Sprague Ave.
Saranac Commons, 19 W. Main Ave. (Free, all-ages.)
Washington Cracker Building, 304 W. Pacific Ave.
Zola, 22 W. Main Ave.