Campaign fundraising in Eastern Washington congressional race is eclipsed by other big races in the state

click to enlarge The four top candidates for Washington governor, based on funds raised: (clockwise from top) Bob Ferguson, Dave Reichert, Mark Mullet and Semi Bird.

The candidates running to represent Eastern Washington have spent the past five months vying for votes — and dollars. As the Aug. 6 Washington primary election rapidly approaches, the 10 candidates hoping to replace outgoing Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in Washington's 5th Congressional District report raising a combined $1.9 million in campaign contributions. Most of that money came from individual donors.

It's a big number, but it's dwarfed by other high-profile races in Washington. Republicans have a historic advantage in the 5th Congressional District, and many donors appear to be focusing on other Washington congressional races seen as more competitive.

The most expensive congressional contest in Washington is the race for the 3rd Congressional District, which covers the southwestern part of the state and is represented by incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat. The candidates vying for that seat have raised a combined $8.9 million. The candidates in the race for Washington's 8th Congressional District — which covers parts of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan and Kittitas counties and is represented by incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier — have raised a combined $5.2 million.

And then there's the race for governor. Twenty-eight candidates are vying to replace outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee, and together they've raised a whopping $15.3 million. Almost all of that money went to just four candidates: Bob Ferguson, Mark Mullet, Dave Reichert and Semi Bird.

Attorney General Ferguson, a Democrat running with Inslee's endorsement, has a clear lead in fundraising, with $8.6 million in reported contributions. He's followed by Reichert, a former Republican congressman and King County sheriff who has $4.3 million in contributions.

Mullet, a Democratic state representative who is running as a moderate, has $1.3 million in contributions, and Republican Semi Bird has raised $668,000.

Raising money is a necessary part of running for office. But calling people to ask for it can be pretty draining.

"Usually, you find every excuse not to," Michael Baumgartner, a congressional candidate for the 5th District, said in an interview with the Inlander earlier this month. "You have to force yourself to make fundraising calls."

Regardless, Baumgartner's efforts appear to be paying off. The former Republican state senator has a massive fundraising lead over his opponents in the race for the 5th Congressional District, with $790,180 in reported contributions.

Baumgartner's total is more than double the amount raised by Republican state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, the candidate with the second-highest sum. She's raised $297,237 and has a narrow fundraising lead over Democrats Carmela Conroy and Dr. Bernadine Bank, who have raised $234,871 and $287,871 respectively.

Small business consultant Ann Marie Danimus, a Democrat, has reported $186,196 in contributions. Ferry County Commissioner Brian Dansel, a Republican, has $108,386. Other candidates in the race have attracted fewer big donors. Democrat Matthew Welde has reported $27,105 in contributions, and Republican Jonathan Bingle has reported $20,643.

The two other candidates, Republicans Rick Valentine Flynn and Rene Holaday, haven't reported any contributions.

Fundraising totals don't determine the outcome of elections, but they can be an indicator of how much momentum and support a candidate has. Baumgartner says his campaign is in a "great position," but that he's still campaigning hard and not taking anything for granted.

Candidates' fundraising hauls are broken into three reports. In the first quarterly report, which covers January through March, Baumgartner had a big lead over the other candidates, with $400,000 in contributions. In the second quarter, which covers April through June, he reported raising $213,483.

Other candidates saw their fundraising momentum increase in the second quarter. Maycumber and Bank both saw slight increases, and Dansel's second-quarter fundraising numbers shot up — from $15,675 to $85,107.

The third report filed by candidates covers July 1 to July 17. During that most recent stretch of the primary campaign, the candidate with the most fundraising momentum was Bank, who reported $48,865 in contributions. That's more than double the total reported by Baumgartner, the candidate with the next-highest total during that fundraising period.

In a statement, Bank boasted about the high late-stage fundraising haul, adding that she was "trouncing" fellow Democrats Danimus and Conroy, who reported $8,584 and $10,186 respectively.

Bank also pledged to avoid spending the money on negative attack ads and called for campaign finance reform by repealing Citizens United — a controversial 2010 Supreme Court case that barred the government from restricting political spending by corporations and other groups. Critics say the ruling has given wealthy donors and special interest groups outsized sway over politics.

"Money," Bank said, "should not be the only thing that decides elections." ♦

Ballots for the primary election are due by 8 pm on Aug. 6. If you haven't received your ballot yet, call the Spokane County Elections office at 509-477-2320 or email [email protected]. Find all of the Inlander's 2024 election coverage here.