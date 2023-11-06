Ecology wants to hear your thoughts on expanding its air quality monitoring network

By

click to enlarge Ecology wants to hear your thoughts on expanding its air quality monitoring network
Washington Department of Ecology map
The state has identified 16 communities overburdened by air pollution and negative health impacts, including Spokane. Those places will get more air monitoring equipment so regulators can better understand the sources of pollution and address them.

Washington's Department of Ecology is hosting the first series of open houses this month to ask people for input on expanding the region's air quality monitoring system.

The state's Climate Commitment Act directs the department to improve air monitoring in communities overburdened with pollution, including Spokane, where the first meetings will take place this week.

Though air quality issues often come to mind in the hotter months in Eastern Washington, when wildfire smoke is likely to create problems, the air quality index hit less-than-ideal numbers during the cold temperatures last week, at times becoming unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Inversions, which commonly prevent air movement in the winter, can trap harmful particles in the air from car exhaust, wood-burning stoves and more, making air pollution a concern in the colder seasons as well.

With the new investments in air quality monitoring equipment, the state hopes to better understand sources of air pollution and work to address them. Ecology staffers are interested in hearing from people who are concerned about the air where they live, work and play, and want to hear your ideas on potential locations for the new equipment.

The first meetings will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 8 and 9, in Spokane. Wednesday's open house will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Thursday's will take place from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Hive library, 2904 E. Sprague Ave.

People can also fill out an anonymous air quality survey to give input online.

Other Eastern Washington open houses will take place on:
  • Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3 pm to 7 pm at the George Community Hall, 403 W. Montmorency Blvd., Quincy, WA.

  • Thursday, Nov. 16, from 3 pm to 7 pm at Wahluke High School, 505 N. Boundary Road, Mattawa, WA.

