NEWS BRIEFS: Beer gardens are about to get more kid-friendly

A $200 million bond proposal that would have paid for Spokane Public Schools buildings may have failed last month, but the children of Spokane will soon have a new place to hang out and get an education: beer gardens. On Monday, the Spokane City Council passed the "Family Friendly Festivals" law, which will allow families to bring people under 21 with them to specially designated areas that serve alcohol at street festivals and other events. Council member Zack Zappone — who introduced the ordinance and has advocated for it amid numerous delays and minor technical tweaks — says the change will better align Spokane's laws with state regulations. He says it will also bring tax revenue to the city and make it easier for families to stay together at special events like Pig Out in the Park. On Monday, some public commenters worried about children being exposed to alcohol, but Zappone stressed that organizations hosting events can still decide whether or not to allow children, and that the law comes with a number of safeguards to make sure minors aren't consuming alcohol. "It's about creating an environment where families can go together and spend time together," Zappone said. (NATE SANFORD)

GREEN FOR GREEN

Washington is investing in new trees in a major way this year thanks to money from the Climate Commitment Act's cap-and-invest carbon market and the federal Inflation Reduction Act. More than $8 million was awarded statewide for tree planting by the state Department of Natural Resources' Urban and Community Forestry Grant program, including for several regional projects. The Kalispel Tribe received $165,518 in federal money to plant 95 trees around their property in Airway Heights, and 90 trees on tribal land in Cusick. The Spokane Tribal Network got $166,015 in federal dollars to "create a community forest to demonstrate tribal food sovereignty." Spokane County got $101,710 in state funding to establish an example of proper forest management that can be used as a teaching tool for land managers. Chewelah got $68,500 to plant 13 trees on East Main Avenue and develop a planting plan. Ritzville got $346,000 in state and federal funding to assess its tree canopy and develop community forestry policies. Other projects will happen in Palouse, Othello, Millwood and around the state. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

NIC LAWSUIT

For months there have been rumblings at North Idaho College about an undisclosed personnel grievance that trustees were investigating. Two weeks ago, that grievance became a lawsuit against the college, revealing that the undisclosed person was former NIC Chief Communications and Government Relationship Officer Laura Rumpler. In her lawsuit, filed Feb. 21, Rumpler alleges that NIC President Nick Swayne created a toxic working environment. She also alleges that two trustees, Tarie Zimmerman and Brad Corkill, violated her rights by refusing to consider her grievance in an executive session. (On a five-person board, four members need to vote to enter executive session.) "[Rumpler] has endeavored to resolve this personnel matter in a fair, equitable and timely manner," Rumpler's attorney Jennifer Dempsey writes in an email. "The failures of NIC and its board to do the same have had a significant impact." Rumpler is seeking at least $141,822.77 in lost wages and benefits along with at least $75,000 for damage to her personal and professional reputation and emotional distress. (COLTON RASANEN) ♦