Question of the Week

What is your experience with betting?

TIFFANY POPE

I'm a tattoo artist, so I see people who have lost bets all the time.

What's one of the worst bets that you've had to tattoo people with?

One was a firefighter, so he had to get Smokey the Bear snapping a matchstick on his ass because he lost a bet.




CHRISTINE BRASMER

Each week, there's this sheet of the teams and who plays who. So every Thursday I come down [to Spike's and other sports bars], and I collect $3 [from each participant] for this week's picks. Everybody chooses the teams they think will win. Then I count up wins and losses. My goal is to always try to collect enough for the winner to have a hundred-dollar bill, and so far this season I've been successful.




RICK BRASMER

I start doing the next week's pick sheets on Thursday, because you never know what's gonna happen. The best part of the pick sheets is that you can't call them. After years of trying to do this, you can't call them. You just have to have a little luck.







DALLAS LANCE

I'll show you something. (holding up the pick sheet) Atlanta playing Arizona. Atlanta has to travel all the way across the country to play in Arizona. Well, that makes a difference.

Does it make them tired?

Well, it could be. Right? Whatever it is, when they travel like that, it matters a lot of time.



KARON SOLHEIM

I'm only here because of my friends. I know nothing. I have a team, but I don't even come down to watch them sometimes. I don't even know what they're all doing here. I'm here to have drinks and food.

That's the best part!






INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM
11/9/23, SPIKE'S PHILLYS & MORE

